File number:
FDA-2014-D-0055
Issued by:

Guidance issuance office

Center for Food Security and Applied Nutrition

This guide aims to provide short-term (2.5 years) measurable voluntary goals for the sodium content of processed, packaged and commercially prepared foods to reduce excessive sodium intake by the population, while recognizing and supporting the important roles sodium plays in food technology and food safety.

Sodium is widely present in the American diet (most often, but not exclusively, from eating or consuming foods to which sodium chloride, commonly known as salt, has been added). Over 70 percent of total sodium intake comes from sodium added during food manufacturing and commercial food preparation. The average sodium intake in the United States is approximately 3,400 milligrams / day (mg / day). The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 advise people 14 years of age and over to limit their intake to 2300 mg / day; this corresponds to the recommendations of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, which set the intake for reducing the risk of chronic disease for sodium at 2300 mg / day for 14 years and older.

Download the guide

Food categories and voluntary targets for sodium reduction (Appendix Table 1) (XLSX: 43 Ko)

Summary explanation of food categories and proposed voluntary targets for sodium reduction (Appendix Table 1) (PDF: 686 KB)

Related information

Submit comments

You may submit online or written comments on any guideline at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115 (g) (5))

If you are unable to submit comments online, please send your written comments to:

Records Management
Food and drug administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, Maryland 20852

All written comments should be identified with the file number for that document: FDA-2014-D-0055.