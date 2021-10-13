Stores are gearing up for a glowing Halloween





This year, families can’t wait to get back to the trick or treat. This is good news for stores expecting a banner year.

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to hit a record $ 10.14 billion, according to a survey it conducts annually through Prosper Insights and Analytics, a company that uses data to track and predict consumer behavior. This year’s survey was conducted September 1-8, with approximately 8,000 participating consumers.

Candy and chocolate sales are already surpassing 2020 levels, according to the National Confectioners Association, a trade group. Retail sales of chocolate and candy were $ 74 million in the four weeks ending September 5, 2021, up 42% from the same period in 2020, said Christopher Gindlesperger, carrier. word of the National Confectioners Association, citing data from market research firm IRI.

“People can’t wait to be able to celebrate,” said Marcia Mogelonsky, director of food and beverage analysis for research firm Mintel. “The kids have been buttoned up so much.” This year, Mogelonsky expects the trick or the treatment to be “much closer and personal.”

No more candy sooner Large retailers are starting the season earlier or stocking more candy this year to take advantage of shoppers’ enthusiasm. Kroger KR “order more sweet treats” because “we believe there will be a higher demand for sweets this year compared to last year,” a company spokesperson said. Walmart WMT brought candy to the shelves earlier this year, according to a spokesperson. The chain is also strategic on how to display its assortment. When setting up its shelves, Walmart first moved sweet corn to its seasonal aisle, the spokesperson said, explaining that it was one of the top sellers at the start of the season. Later, closer to Halloween, bagged candies are more popular. Some vendors have also noticed that this year is different. Mars Wrigley, which makes M & Ms, Twix, Skittles and more, said stores this year ordered more candy at the start of the season. This is a change from last year, when regulations designed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place. Due to the uncertainty of this time, some retailers were more “conservative” in their early Halloween orders from Mars Wrigley, said Tim LeBel, president of sales for Mars Wrigley US. “No one really knew what Halloween 2020 would look like,” he said. The company has stopped selling its biggest variety pack, which includes 455 pieces of 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, Twix and Snickers, because it hadn’t planned a big treat season. For stores, there are good reasons to put Halloween candy earlier on the shelves. With some products, like laundry detergents, past postings do not translate into increased sales. But with the candy, longer seasons tend to mean more shopping, as first-time buyers will likely end up eating the candy long before Halloween and come back for more. “Consumers often buy when things are presented to them,” said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director of GlobalData. “If you take out Halloween candy sooner, consumers will buy it,” especially if there are any offers or promotions. This year in particular, it makes sense for stores to set up their Halloween displays earlier, as shoppers, aware of supply chain disruptions, may want to purchase candy in advance, he said. .

