Wendys announces a new French fries guarantee: hot & crispy or exchange them for free





Wendys announced a new French fries recipe and a new policy. If customers aren’t happy with their fries, which have been reformulated to be hotter and crispier, the fast food chain promises to replace them, the company said on Wednesday. Dissatisfied customers just have to bring them back to the restaurant and they will exchange them for free. We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they get from the competition. That’s why we’re committed to delivering hot, crispy fries with every order if your fries aren’t hot and crisp when you receive them, replace them well, no questions asked, said Carl Loredo, Marketing Director of Wendys. This guarantee is the expression of the trust we have built with our customers, ensuring each time an irreproachable and high quality experience. The promotion, called the Hot and Crispy Fry Guarantee, promotes Wendys’ redesign of its best-selling item. In August, Wendys has announced its new French fries recipe, intended to keep the beloved treat more heat and crisp longer. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted ordering preferences towards drive-thru and delivery, Wendys would have wanted to meet the need. Although the appearance of the fries is very similar, Wendys retains more of the skin of the potato and uses a new batter system. They spent four years on the project, trying out 20 different shapes before landing on the new recipe. At Wendys, we are always looking for new ways to innovate our menu where we find the competition is lacking, said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the company. As a fry fanatic, it’s not okay for fries to be fair, so I went with our culinary team to find the perfect fry that would disrupt the category. We’re so proud of where we landed with Wendys’ new hot and crispy fries, delivering a warm, crispy and salty crunch with every bite. The last time Wendys changed her fries was in November 2010, when she added sea salt and a new cut. It was the first time they had been changed since the channel launched in 1969. Associated content:

