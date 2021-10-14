Offshore wind company DEME seeks business collaboration in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD DEME Offshore US the company responsible for transporting and installing wind turbines for Vineyard Wind 1 hosted a reception to showcase emerging opportunities for New Bedford area businesses to participate in upcoming projects.

The word future has no place in this vocabulary, we are now in real time, said Sidney Florey, president of DEME Offshore US.

The Meet the Buyer reception was held at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in New Bedford on Tuesday evening. The event featured remarks from DEME as well as the New Bedford Ocean Cluster and Vineyard wind.

Following:As Vineyard Wind prepares to contract and hire, CEO has ‘keen interest’ in local supply chain

The event provided a networking forum with local business leaders in industries such as hospitality, personal protective equipment, waste and facility management, boating products, communications and marketing and warehouse and storage.

We are working with Vineyard Wind to help build a local supply chain, said Delia Warren, a consultant for Exodus, which works with the New Bedford Ocean Cluster. Basically to make sure that so many local businesses benefit from the opportunities of the offshore wind industry and all the projects that are going to be installed with the support of New Bedford in the future.

DEME hopes to start collaborations with local businesses during the next year.

We will embrace the notion of where we are right now. And how we take the next step will involve all the people we can involve in this project, said Florey. The future is now.

Following:Vineyard Wind Signs Work Agreement for Offshore Wind Project; 500 unionized jobs guaranteed

Located 15 miles off the coast of Marthas Vineyard, Vineyard Vent 1 is poised to become the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States by 2023. Generating up to 800 megawatts, the project will provide clean electricity to power more than 400,000 homes, creating thousands of ‘jobs and cutting electricity rates by $ 1.4 billion during the first two decades of operation, according to Vineyard Wind.

The project is also expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.68 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road each year, according to Vineyard Wind.

We are excited to be working with DEME on another facet of our Vineyard Wind 1 project as they understand the need to train the American workforce so that we can meet the demands of this growing industry, said Lars T Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind, in a press release on Oct. 11.

Based in Boston, DEME Offshore US specializes in dredging, solutions for the offshore energy industry, infra-marine and environmental works. The company claims that it “can draw on more than 140 years of know-how and that it is at the forefront of innovation and new technologies”.

According to the company, DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by providing solutions to global challenges such as sea level rise, a growing population and reduction of CO2 emissions. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly qualified professionals and a modern fleet of more than 100 vessels.

Following:State officials, New Bedford and local leaders criticize the state’s bidding process for offshore wind

In addition to the installation of the turbines, DEME will now take care of the transport and installation of the monopile foundations, transition parts and scour protection for the foundations of the wind turbines, as well as the foundation and foundation. offshore power substation platform.

Waiting for, DEME asked local businesses to register on their website so that they can start to rank people in different fields based on profile.

I think the key word is opportunity, said John Bullard, president of the NBOC. This is not a certain result. It’s hard work, you have to look for opportunities. It takes a lot of risk. That’s what it’s all about tonight. It is a question of risk. It’s about being prepared to do something different that you don’t know.

The goal of the New Bedford Ocean Cluster is to serve the maritime business community and leverage New Bedford’s coastal position, marine knowledge base and capacity ashore to generate employment and create wealth for residents of New Bedford.

These are the partnerships that we are creating here tonight, added Bullard. Doing business with each other and finding new ways of doing things so that we can, like New Bedford has done in the past: to light up the world.

Standard-Times writer Seth Chitwood can be contacted at[email protected]. Follow him on twitter:@ChitwoodReports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.