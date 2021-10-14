Interior auctions 7 new offshore wind leases





Federal regulators will auction up to seven new offshore wind leases by 2025 in a bid to expand the industry’s geographic footprint and meet President Biden’s climate goals, the Secretary of State said. Interior Deb Haaland this afternoon. The plan is potentially important. Biden has set a target to install 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, but experts to say the United States will find it difficult to achieve this goal without opening up new expanses of ocean for development. Haaland’s announcement, made at an industry conference in Boston, marks an attempt in this direction. The developers are currently planning 16 projects along the east coast from North Carolina to Massachusetts. As part of Interior’s plan, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will auction leases for the first time in the Gulf of Maine and Gulf of Mexico and near California and Oregon. Lease sales will also take place in areas where proposed wind farms are already making progress, such as New York Bight, south of Long Island and in the mid-Atlantic. “This multi-year leasing roadmap demonstrates Interior’s commitment to advancing offshore wind. We want to do our part to inspire industry confidence and investment opportunities,” said Haaland. The Biden administration is likely to face stiff opposition to its rental plans. Commercial fishermen are fiercely opposite plans for more wind development in the New York Bight, a valuable digging ground. In Maine, lobster fishermen surrounded a survey boat to trace the course of a transmission line earlier this year. The challenges are different in the Pacific Ocean, where the waters are much deeper than in the Atlantic and developers will have to use floating turbines, a relatively new innovation. (Energy wire, September 29). Floating turbines represent only 79 megawatts of the nearly 33,000 MW of offshore wind capacity installed worldwide. But a boom in this infrastructure is coming. Some 26,000 MW of floating turbines are planned worldwide, according to at the service of energy. The White House has also had to iron out its rental plans in California with the Department of Defense, which is conducting training exercises in the Pacific and has raised questions about rental plans there. An agreement between BOEM and DOD was reached earlier this year (PM E&E News, May 25). The administration is studying proposals to try to minimize conflicts with other ocean users. New leases may include provisions that require developers to work with other ocean users, such as fishermen; use union labor; and purchase US-made turbine components. In comments to the American Clean Power Association’s offshore wind conference, Haaland said the administration wanted to provide developers with a clear path forward while considering the needs of other ocean users. “We want to meet this administration’s ambitious conservation and clean energy goals while meeting the needs of other ocean users and communities,” Haaland said. She then challenged the developers to think about “the impact within your profit models”. “The jobs you create will improve people’s lives. They can help families buy their own homes. They can help parents save for their children’s college education. They can help ensure that people have fresh air to breathe and clean water to drink. They can uplift entire communities, ”Haaland said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/interior-to-auction-7-new-offshore-wind-leases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos