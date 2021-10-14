Why ViacomCBS could turn SpongeBob and Snooki into NFT soon





ViacomCBS has partnered with non-fungible token company Recur in an effort to bring many of its franchises and intellectual property to the growing world of NFTs. Under the terms of the deal, ViacomCBS and Recur – a relatively new company whose first project will be unveiled this fall, according to its website – will “create a unified environment where fans can buy, collect and redeem NFTs,” both companies jointly said in a statement. The project is slated to launch in Spring 2022 and will encompass a wide range of ViacomCBS entertainment brands including CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Paramount Pictures and characters and stars like SpongeBob SquarePants, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from fame of “Jersey Shore” and host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah. ViacomCBS is “delighted” to launch its partnership with Recur, said Pam Kaufman, president of consumer products at the media giant, adding that its products will be aimed at “voracious collectors and early adopters of NFT.” The exact nature and design of the blockchain-based NFTs that will be sold have not yet been disclosed. Recur’s goal is to create a ‘chain agnostic’ environment, that is, a space where multiple blockchains, including the cryptocurrency most commonly associated with NFTs, Ethereum, can be saved. and accepted for ease of use, said Trevor George and Zach Bruch, Co-Founders and CEOs of Recur. This is one of the many pieces of the business deal designed to accommodate first-time NFT buyers, many of whom may not yet be familiar with digital collectibles. In another attempt to expand access, the new platform developed by ViacomCBS and Recur will also accept major credit and debit cards, which goes against much of the current NFT market where the Most business is handled through Ethereum.

