Higher annual fees, new benefits added to Amex Business Platinum

Following the revamp of its personal Platinum card in July, American Express released an updated version of its premium business card on Thursday, American Express Business Platinum Card, with new benefits that include several new bonus categories, several new annual credits and an improvement to an existing card credit.

The changes differ from those made to the personal version of the Platinum card issuer, although the Business Platinum will now come with a corresponding higher annual fee of $ 695 for new cardholders and old cardholders renewing their card as of January 13, 2022.

However, the new benefits take effect immediately for new and existing ones. Business Platinum members of the card, and include:

1.5 points for every dollar spent on electronics, retailers, software, cloud service providers, building materials, hardware supplies and shipping providers, up to $ 2 million spent annually (then 1x).

Up to $ 360 in annual statement credits on all Indeed hiring and recruiting products and services, divided into credits of up to $ 90 each quarter.

Up to $ 120 in annual statement credits for purchases made directly from any US wireless carrier, divided into credits of up to $ 10 per month.

Up to $ 400 in annual statement credits on all Dell purchases in the US, divided into credits of up to $ 200 for each semester. This is an annual increase of $ 200 in current Dell credit cards.

An annual Adobe credit of $ 150 on annual prepaid subscriptions for eligible Creative Cloud and Acrobat Pro DC software packages.

An annual credit of $ 179 for a Clear membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the country.

A 20% discount on Wheels up connection private jet subscription and 40% reduction on a Wheels up membership, plus a $ 500 or $ 2,000 credit added to your Wheels Up account to be used for an initial flight in the first year, depending on the Wheels Up membership selected.

Access to Global Foodservice Access by Resy , which offers exclusive reservations at some of the world’s best restaurants, access to premium events, and other perks like priority notification and VIP status.

While the last three benefits on the list match those added to the Personal Platinum Card, the other new benefits are designed for small business owners who may benefit from hiring and technology services.

All the existing advantages of Business Platinum card remains unchanged, including access to the Amex Centurion Lounge network, Delta Sky Clubs (when traveling with Delta), up to $ 200 in annual airfare credits, 5 points per dollar on flights and hotels prepaid booked through Amex Travel, a 35% points discount for flights booked on your selected airline or any airline in first or business class using points at Amex Travel, up to $ 100 in Global Entry credits or TSA PreCheck and in cell phone protection.

American Express If the Amex Business Platinum previously made sense for your business, it probably still does.

While the changes to the personal Amex Platinum card in July were somewhat controversial given the annual fee increase of $ 145, this news Business Platinum benefits are more accessible and business-oriented. In addition, since the Business Platinum card already has an annual fee of $ 595 (see rates and fees), the increase that is expected to take effect in January is also relatively smaller.

In particular, the new wireless credit cards should be relatively easy to use for most small business owners. Establishment of a Business Platinum card to automatically pay your monthly cell phone bill will effortlessly translate into $ 120 in new annual credits. This easily offsets the increased annual fee of $ 100 for the cards.

Doubling the annual Dell Credits also adds value to the card, as the online computer retailer often carries popular electronics from top brands, such as bose headphones, Ring video doorbells, Samsung galaxy buds and more, in addition to its own desktops and laptops.

Overall, while the benefits of Business Platinum the card was worth the cost to your small business before, the card is probably still worth the increased cost now. In some cases, the card might make sense for businesses that previously couldn’t justify the cost with these new credits.

If you are a small business owner who is considering obtaining the Business Platinum card, as of now new card members can earn 120,000 bonus points after spending $ 15,000 on qualifying purchases with the card within the first three months of opening the account. While this is a large spending requirement, it should be accessible to businesses that have large monthly expenses that can be paid for with a credit card.

