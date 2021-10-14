LinkedIn Closes Platform In China Due To “Challenging Operating Environment”





Microsoft MSFT The career networking platform, owned by, made the move due to a “significantly tougher operating environment and tighter compliance requirements in China,” Mohak Shroff, senior vice president of engineering at LinkedIn, said in a statement. blog post Thusday.

Instead, the company will roll out a new platform called InJobs later this year, a China-only portal that “won’t include social feeds or the ability to share posts or articles,” but will simply serve as a portal to list and apply for jobs.

“Although we have been successful in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunities, we have not found the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and information,” said Shroff.

Facebook FB Twitter TWTR LinkedIn has been available in China since 2014. Its presence in the country, where it has more than 45 million users, is notable because many other Western social networks, includingand, are being blocked by the Chinese government’s massive censorship apparatus known as the Great Firewall. Google GOOGL Microsoft has a long history in China, having entered the market in 1992. Its software is widely used by Chinese government and businesses, and its Bing search engine is also accessible, whilehas been cut for years. Earlier this year, LinkedIn suspended new user registrations in China to “ensure we stay in compliance with local law,” according to a spokesperson at the time. The company declined to say which local law it was looking at. “We recognized that operating a localized version of LinkedIn in China would mean meeting the Chinese government’s requirements for Internet platforms,” Shroff said Thursday. “Although we strongly support free speech, we have taken this approach to create value for our members in China and around the world.” LinkedIn will continue to work with Chinese companies “to help them create economic opportunities,” he added. Laura He of CNN Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/14/tech/linkedin-china-exit-microsoft/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos