Latin American oil gains ground in India at the expense of the Middle East – data





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Latin American crude gained ground in India’s oil imports in September, its share peaking in 11 months as buyers replaced pricier grades from the Middle East , showed data from industrial sources. FILE PHOTO: A vehicle waits to be filled with diesel at a gas station in New Delhi, India January 5, 2016. REUTERS / Anindito Mukherjee Refiners in India, the world’s third largest importer and consumer of oil, have diversified their sources of crude and reduced reliance on annual oil purchase contracts to gain access to cheaper crude. Indian imports from Latin America last month increased by about a fifth from August to about 498,000 barrels per day (bpd), the highest since December, while those from the Middle East rose. declined 12% to about 2.3 million bpd, according to the data. Last month, the Middle East’s share of ratings fell to its lowest level in four months at 55.5%, while that of Latin America fell to 12%, the data showed. Chart: Share of different regions in India’s oil imports: It comes as India’s crude imports rose 19% year-on-year to 4.14 million bpd in September and is expected to increase as refiners increase cycles due to pent-up demand during the season. of the holidays and in the midst of rising fuel cracks overseas. The OSPs (official selling prices) of Middle Eastern producers for September were higher than the OSPs for August, said Ehsan Ul Haq, analyst at Refinitiv. At the same time, a narrower price differential between Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude has made crude from the Americas cheaper, he said, while those grades also produce more diesel. India’s diesel demand is expected to increase, reflecting the economic recovery following the lifting of restrictions related to COVID 19. South American oil’s share had declined in Indian crude imports after private refiners – Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy – halted Venezuelan oil imports last year under pressure from US sanctions. Shipments from the Americas take about 35 to 50 days to reach India, and refiners mostly buy oil about two months before processing. Lower Middle East oil purchases pushed OPEC’s share of oil in India’s overall imports to 66.7% from 77.5% a year earlier. For April-September, the first half of this fiscal year, the group share fell to its lowest ever recorded. Chart: India-OPEC OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports drops to a record low: Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/india-oil-imports/latin-american-oil-gains-ground-in-india-at-mideast-expense-data-idUSL4N2R833G The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos