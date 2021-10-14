Business
FDA advisers approve Moderna recall: three takeaways
FDA panels Friday’s meeting will also address the recall proposed by Johnson & Johnson.
Here are three takeaways from day one of the two-day FDA panel meeting:
Regulators grapple with incomplete data
Despite the unanimous vote, some panelists lamented the meager data they had to rely on to make their decision and that the previous Pfizer prevented them from going in a different direction with Moderna.
Panel member Patrick Moore, a professor at the Cancer Institute at the University of Pittsburgh, said he had real issues with the outcome of the vote, based on questions about the quality of Modernas data.
I just want to explain why I voted yes; it’s more of a hunch than really serious data, he said, adding: The data itself isn’t solid, but it certainly goes in a direction that supports it.
Moderna, like other vaccine makers, continues to refer to the antibody response as a sign that people have built up a level of immunity to the coronavirus. But FDA regulators at the meeting admitted they still weren’t sure exactly what the best endpoint or correlate of protection was to measure the effectiveness and duration of shots.
University of Pennsylvania vaccine expert Paul Offit, a member of the advisory committee, lamented the use of the antibody response as a measuring stick when data seemed to indicate that immunity increased over time after two doses . He also criticized thinking of mild, asymptomatic breakthrough infections as a sign of failure or a weak vaccine.
If the goal is to try and protect against the breakthrough infections sadly named asymptomatic infection … then we are going to talk about getting frequent boosters, which in my opinion is not a reasonable strategy for that, Offit said.
Another panel member, Cody Meissner of Tufts University School of Medicine, expressed concern about the wording of the recommendation for people whose jobs or living conditions put them at high risk. He argued that while these people are more likely to be exposed to the virus, they are not necessarily more likely to contract serious illness.
If we can’t defend these recommendations based on the evidence, I think it’s going to make it even harder to get this vaccine into every adult American, and that’s really what we want to do, he said.
Not all vaccines are created equal
Modernas’ presentation to the committee outlined the company’s rationale for proposing a half-dose booster, as opposed to the full doses allowed or proposed for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
We believe we should vaccinate with the lowest amount of antigen needed to induce an immune response, said Jacqueline Miller, Modernas senior vice president for infectious diseases.
A lower dose is enough to reactivate the body’s immune memory upon the initial vaccination, she said, and it could help expand the global supply of the Moderna vaccine.
Modernas’ half-dose booster did not produce the four-fold increase in antibodies that the FDA set as a bar to allow boosts, but Miller said that was because participants in the booster studies of the company had high antibody levels to begin with.
Subjects who did not meet the definition of a quadruple increase still had a substantial benefit from the 50 microgram booster dose, she said.
But some panelists questioned whether the lower dose would provide as long-lasting protection as a full-dose booster.
Modernas presented data on the immune response from a full booster dose that suggested immune cells were able to repel the virus even after antibody levels dropped significantly.
I’m not sure if the FDA has any idea how this will change going from 100 [micrograms] to 50 [micrograms]said Michael Kurilla, director of the Clinical Innovation Division at the National Center for the Advancement of Translational Sciences. This can have a huge impact on sustainability.
Global vaccine equity concerns color recall debate
FDA staff tried to block the agency’s vaccine advisers from engaging in broader fairness discussions at recall meetings, but the issue repeatedly surfaced on Thursday.
Miller began his morning presentation by saying the company’s proposed half-dose booster would help expand the global vaccine supply.
Just under half of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but most of those injections have been given in the wealthier countries. African countries in particular have struggled to vaccinate their populations.
Miller faced sharper questions later in the day about Modernas’ role in reducing the global vaccine deficit from panel member Randy Hawkins, a physician specializing in pulmonary and internal medicine at Charles Drew University and in practice. private.
He urged Miller to criticize Moderna’s delay in producing doses for low-income countries, either directly or through the global vaccine assistance program known as COVAX.
What is Modernas’ commitment to COVAX and the other steps it will take to control the pandemic in disproportionately suffering countries? he asked Miller.
She noted that the company has said it will not enforce its intellectual property protections against generic versions of the vaccine during the pandemic and delivered 50 million doses to COVAX in September. Moderna also pledged to build a manufacturing plant in Africa although it could not say when or where it would open.
We also plan to deliver 1 billion doses to low-income countries in 2022, and while that includes more complexity, we are reducing the [booster] dose to 50 micrograms in order to make more vaccines available to the world, Miller said.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/14/fda-moderna-booster-takeaways-516031
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]