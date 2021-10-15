Hungry for fuel, China turns to US, Europe considers back-up plans

A coal-fired power plant is seen in Baotou city, China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS / David Gray

Chinese companies in talks with US LNG suppliers – sources

Coal prices hit record high in China amid scarcity

Poland and Germany take action to support consumers

Oil prices hit new three-year high

EU summit next week to discuss emergency measures

Oct. 15 (Reuters) – China’s energy crisis worsened on Friday with coal prices hitting a low record as cold weather and soaring gas prices are prompting major energy companies to seek long-term deals with U.S. suppliers, sources told Reuters.

Energy security has become a top priority for governments in Asia and Europe, as coal shortages and soaring gas prices have triggered blackouts and smothered factories supplying big brands like Apple, just as the global economy is waking up from coronavirus restrictions.

To protect consumers from soaring prices as winter approaches, EU leaders should give the green light to emergency measures by member states, including price caps and subsidies, when ‘a summit next week. Read more

China, the world’s largest exporter, has been particularly hard hit and major energy companies such as Sinopec Corp and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) are in advanced talks on long-term contracts with US exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) , sources told Reuters.

The talks could lead to tens of billions of dollars in deals that would increase Chinese imports of LNG from the United States in the years to come. In contrast, at the height of Sino-U.S. Trade tensions in 2019, gas trade between the two countries briefly came to a halt. Read more

“As state-owned enterprises, companies are all under pressure to maintain security of supply and the recent price trend has profoundly changed the image of long-term supplies in the minds of managers,” said one trader. based in Beijing.

A blow to the fight against global warming, China and other countries have turned to coal in the short term. Beijing has also taken a series of measures to contain rising prices, including increasing domestic production of coal and reducing supply to energy-intensive industries.

January’s most active thermal coal futures contract in Zhengzhou CZCc1 hit an all-time high of 1,669.40 yuan ($ 259.42) per tonne on Friday morning, after rising more than 200% since the start of the year. ‘year.

China has assured consumers that the energy supply will be secure for the winter heating season. Read more

OIL CONTINUES TO CLIMB

President Vladimir Putin told Europe this week that Russia, the region’s largest gas supplier, could provide more gas on demand, to help ease the price spike it attributes in part to the reluctance of Europe to sign long-term contracts.

Some European politicians have said Russia is using soaring gas prices as leverage to restart flows via the Gazprom-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which bypasses Ukraine – an allegation Russia denies. Read more

Ukraine’s state-owned gas transit operator said on Friday the volume of Russian gas pumped through Ukraine to Europe fell below its current transit contract.

“This behavior of Gazprom deserves special attention from Europe, because despite the significant gas shortage in the EU and maximum prices, Gazprom does not even use the capacity that has already been paid for,” said Sergiy Makogon. , the operator’s boss. , referring to the state gas exporter of Russia.

Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oil prices hit a new three-year high on Friday, surpassing $ 85 a barrel on forecasted a supply shortfall in the coming months, as surging gas and coal prices fueled the switch to petroleum products.

Poland’s Climate Minister said on Friday the government would provide an additional 1.5 billion zlotys ($ 380 million) in subsidies to consumers to ease the pain as retail prices soar. Read more

Germany has also confirmed that it is reducing the green energy surcharge on consumer bills to help deal with soaring utility bills. Read more

European wholesale natural gas prices are unlikely to return to “normal” levels before 2023, Dutch bank ABN Amro has warned.

Norway, Europe’s second-largest gas supplier, was among the winners of the energy crisis, reporting a record trade surplus up 28% to 53.7 billion Norwegian kroner (6.37 billion Norwegian kroner). dollars) last month thanks to surging revenues from gas sales, official data shows.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Scott Disavino in New York, Shivani Singh in Beijing and in the Beijing newsroom; Writing by Elaine Hardcastle: Editing by Carmel Crimmins

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.