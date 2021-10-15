Virgin Galactic to delay commercial space travel service





Virgin Galactic VSS Unity’s passenger rocket plane, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, United States, July 11, 2021. REUTERS / Joe Skipper / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct.14 (Reuters) – Space exploration company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE.N) on Thursday announced that it was postponing its commercial space travel service to the fourth quarter of 2022 and would not conduct another flight of test planned this year. Virgin Galactic said that “commercial service is now expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022”. The company’s shares fell 13% in after-hours trading. On September 2, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo pending completion of a report on the theft of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried the British billionaire. Richard Branson at the edge of space. Branson was one of six Virgin Galactic employees who took part in the July flight, soaring more than 50 miles in space. On September 29, the FAA closed its investigation into the incident with the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace during the descent, and lifted the restraint order. that she had imposed earlier. Virgin Galactic announced in September that it was planning another SpaceShipTwo flight from New Mexico, Unity 23, pending technical checks and weather. The company said last month that it expects it to “open its flight window for Unity 23 no earlier than mid-October.” But Virgin Galactic said Thursday it would now begin its planned improvement program first and perform Unity 23 test flight after that work is complete and before starting commercial service. The improvement program is designed to improve vehicle performance and flight speed capability. The company said Thursday that a recent lab test “reported a possible reduction in strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints.” The company added that “the new lab test data has had no impact on the vehicles, our test flight protocols have clearly defined strength margins, and further analysis will assess whether further work is needed. to maintain them at or above established levels “. Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sandra Maler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/virgin-galactic-delay-commercial-space-travel-service-2021-10-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos