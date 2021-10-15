Facebook whistleblower claims may not constitute securities fraud

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen attends a Senate committee hearing in Washington, October 5, 2021. Matt McClain / Pool via REUTERS

Recently, Frances Haugen was revealed to be the Facebook whistleblower who provided reporters with information about Facebook’s allegedly insufficient efforts to tackle disinformation and other harmful content on its platforms. In doing so, she indicated that she had filed several whistleblower complaints with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

This of course raises the interesting, and possibly multibillion-dollar question: Whether or not Facebook’s conduct is detrimental to civil society, is it actionable securities fraud? After reading the redacted copies of whistleblower complaints that Haugen provided to Congress, I remain skeptical.

Securities enforcement action based on Haugens’ assertions would face several obstacles.

First, there must be a false statement of fact or an omission of material fact without which other public statements would be misleading. It’s one thing if Facebook claims to have a guaranteed compliance program to ensure that absolutely no misinformation or content that incites violence has been shared on their platforms. It is quite another if they just say they have robust systems in place that they to believe will reduce, although not perfectly and in all cases, the amount of this type of content.

And that appears to be largely what the denunciations claim, which indicates that Facebook has knowingly chosen to allow disinformation and violent content / groups and has not adopted or maintained measures to address these issues. Among other things, Haugen criticizes Facebook for relying too much on its users to report problematic content, as opposed to more proactive efforts.

These claims take this situation outside the scope of other so-called similar cases, such as Volkswagen failing to disclose its emissions test fraud program, which ultimately led to billion dollar penalties that hurt the company. its company and, by extension, its shareholders. Facebook basically said it was doing its best and congratulated itself, perhaps prematurely. Indeed, Ms Haugen said in her recent interview with 60 minutes that she doubted Facebook staff were malicious, but their incentives were misaligned and there were systemic barriers to doing a better job.

In the absence of evidence that Facebook was deliberately lying to regulators or the public about a non-existent compliance program, or evidence that Facebook affirmatively acknowledged internally that their efforts were palliative and insufficient, it would be difficult to prove a major point. securities fraud. Unless Haugen has e-mails or other unequivocal documents to this effect, it would be difficult to prove these claims.

What seems more likely is that there are significant questions regarding Facebook’s negligence or lack of due diligence in delivering problematic messages. Internal staff disagreement over the adequacy of Facebook’s efforts, or over the appropriate strategy to adopt against disinformation, appears to be insufficient predicate for securities fraud enforcement action.

The second, and more difficult, question is whether a reasonable investor would find Facebook’s alleged misconduct Equipment. This ultimately gets to the heart of the matter and explains why a securities fraud claim can be difficult. In essence, Facebook is accused of prioritizing its profits over the public good. Arguably, however, this is what a well-run business should do, and if it doesn’t, it could get in trouble with investors. Laws and regulations exist to ensure that corporate behavior stays within well-defined limits, but as long as companies meet their legal obligations, maximizing profits is what society says companies should prioritize.

To the extent that these whistleblower complaints allege material harm that investors might be concerned about, they expose some fairly speculative future harm:

As users become aware of the dangers of Facebook platforms, they are likely to use them less, leading to lower ad revenue and lower profits. Second, some investors simply won’t want to invest in a company that facilitates disinformation and violence on and off the internet, and then indulges in misrepresentation and omissions on the matter.

In the absence of any evidence that the idea that this potential damage may one day become a risk is in fact a here concern for investors, any coercive measure would encounter significant obstacles.

Without unequivocal internal communication or other documentation conceding that public statements about the issues of disinformation and the promotion of violence were deliberately false, Facebook claimed that the lack of due diligence in monitoring its platforms could be a social problem; but these actions, however distasteful to some members of the public, are not likely to amount to a charge of securities fraud which the SEC will ultimately be able to successfully prosecute.