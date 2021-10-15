Pre-market stocks: what big bank earnings tell us about the US economy





“While there have been discussions about the slowdown, I would just like to note that the US economy is now as important as it was… before the pandemic,” Bank of America CEO Brian said Thursday. Moynihan, to the analysts.

Wall Street applauds the latest profits from major U.S. lenders, who have released billions of dollars they set aside earlier in the coronavirus crisis to cover potential bad debts. The Dow Jones ended Thursday up 1.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.7%. Bank of America stock jumped 4.5%, while the KBW Bank index, which tracks the industry, gained 1.3%.

So what exactly do banks see that makes them confident for the future?

Spending: Citi said credit card spending is up 20% from a year ago and is now “well above 2019 levels.” Wells Fargo also found that weekly debit card spending was up every week in the last quarter compared to 2019 as customers again paid for entertainment and dining.

“We continue to see that our customers have plenty of cash and consumers continue to spend,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf. There could be changes in spending patterns as government support in the Covid era wears off, executives said. But they think the force will persist. Supply Chains: Pending supply chains are of sufficient concern that the Biden administration has announced a “90-day sprint” to resolve the issue. But banks don’t see it as a game changer. “I doubt we’ll be talking about the supply chain in a year from now. I just think we’re focusing too much on it,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “It just slows down a pretty good economy. It doesn’t reverse a good enough economy.” Offers: Banks don’t just feel good about spending increasing on Main Street. They are also taking advantage of Wall Street, which has seen a huge boom in negotiations. JPMorgan reported that its investment banking income rose 45% due to fees for advising companies on mergers and orchestrating stock sales. Morgan Stanley saw its investment banking income jump 67% from a year ago. Citi had its best quarter for mergers and acquisitions in a decade. Does that mean that everything is rosy? Certainly not. Citi CEO Jane Fraser said the company was monitoring three things “closely”. There’s inflation, including the impact of labor shortages and the energy crisis, as well as the slowdown in China and what’s going on with the US debt ceiling negotiations. But the big picture is that right now lenders are making tons of money and they expect the trend to continue. Virgin Galactic stock collapses Virgin Galactic shares crumble after the company said it was delaying the dream of space tourism for its very wealthy customers. The latest: The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, has announced that it is delaying the start of full commercial service until the fourth quarter of next year. He was aiming for the end of the third trimester. Shares plunged 18% in pre-market trading on Friday. Virgin Galactic said its immediate priority is an “improvement program” designed to improve the performance of its VSS Unity rocket-powered aircraft and the mothership from which it is launched. But that does mean customers who paid six figures for trips will have to wait a little longer. Virgin Galactic has sold around 600 tickets for future flights. The company’s shares were already under pressure. After crossing $ 60 in February, they finished Thursday at $ 24.06. On the radar: Space tourism is increasingly dividing the public. Prince William criticized rocket-focused billionaires on Thursday in an interview with the BBC, saying they should invest more time and money to save Earth. “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who exploded in space earlier this week on one of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ rockets, hit back at the British king, who he says has “a bad idea”. “The idea here isn’t to say ‘Yeah, look at me. I’m in space,'” Shatner told Entertainment Tonight. Instead, travel represents a “small step” towards relocating polluting industries to space, he said. New document suggests S&P 500 membership may be ‘for sale’ Companies are extremely eager to join the S&P 500, and for good reason. Becoming a member of the largest US equity index helps companies attract significant investment from market participants who otherwise might not have bought stocks. It’s also a prestigious honor, the ultimate membership club for companies to prove they ‘did it’. But are the spots in the index for sale? That’s the explosive question posed in a working paper by academics at Australian National University and Columbia University recently released by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The paper , whose findings have not been peer reviewed, says companies tend to buy more S&P ratings of their creditworthiness when there are openings in the flagship index. He also found that purchases “appear to improve their chances of entering the index.” In a statement, S&P Global criticized the document as “flawed”. “S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Ratings are separate companies with policies and procedures to ensure they are operated independently of each other,” the company said. “Our index governance separates analytical and trading activities to protect the integrity of our indices.” Take a step back: its assertions aside, the document recalls that the process of joining the S&P 500 involves great discretion. To be eligible for the Index, companies must be U.S. companies, have a market value of at least $ 11.8 billion, and have four consecutive quarters of positive earnings. The final decision, however, rests with a clue committee, and their appeals have great consequences for where the money goes. Following Goldman Sachs SG PNC PNC Sad TFC , JB Hunt,andpublish the results before the US markets open. Also today: US retail sales for the month of September are posted at 8:30 a.m. ET. Johnson & johnson JNJ Procter & Gamble PG Netflix NFLX United Airlines UAL IBM IBM You’re here TSLA Coming next week: Profits season advances with results fromand

