



Prepare yourself / Facebook Get Baked Bakery in Leeds, UK had to stop making their best-selling cookies and Birthday Bruce cake with sprinkles that were deemed illegal.

A bakery in the UK has been forced to stop making one of its beloved cookies because the sprinkles are illegal. Yes, you read that right that sprinkles are illegal. The incident, which involved Get Baked in Leeds, had been dubbed Sprinklegate by owner Rich Myers. It started on October 4 when a West Yorkshire Trade Standards Inspector visited the store informing them that a report had been filed on their alleged illegal watering. The flakes were imported from the US via a UK based wholesaler and were found to contain the food coloring E127 (erythrosine), which has only been approved for use in the UK and EU for cocktail cherries and candied cherries, depending on the BBC. READ MORE:

Myers told the BBC he first laughed when the inspector told him they had reports of the illegal watering. I know it sounds like a small thing, but it’s a big deal for my business, we use them a lot, Myers said. “Our best-selling cookie, we’re not going to be able to sell them anymore. For a small independent business that only has a small menu, that’s a problem.” Before the investigation was over and he was told to stop using the glitter, Myers had shared updates on social media and saying he wouldn’t change his recipe. If I can’t use them, I won’t use them. I’ll be on a watering strike and I won’t budge for any man. He went on to say on Facebook that glitter in the UK is not the same and does not cook the same. Trade standards ordered the bakery to immediately stop using the nuggets, and the Get Baked team complied. The illegal sprinkles were used on the bakery’s iconic Bruce birthday cake and the raspberry glazed donut cookies, two menu items, according to Myers, were utterly sensational. It is very unlikely that we will find any legal sprinkles that we will use as a replacement. British nuggets just aren’t the same, they’re totally s … and I hate them. I am extremely passionate about glitter. Myers, who takes a sarcastic approach to social media, said they should make some menu adjustments to make up for this truly horrific ordeal. His message to whoever reported them: Dear Lord, what a sad little life Jane. My daughter, who is now 7 months old, has to live with the fact that dad can’t take her to Disneyland because the man can’t sell cookies.

