FDA Advisors Recommend J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Recalls, Conversation Mix and Match Recalls





The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee voted 19-0 to recommend the additional dose for all recipients of the J&J Janssen vaccine, which is licensed for people 18 years of age and older. They asked to simplify the original question posed by the FDA, which asked the committee to say whether the data showed that waiting six months or more after receiving the first injection would provide an even stronger immune response.

Then they turned to the issue of mix and match boosters – not to decide if a specific combination might be better, but to determine whether it would be okay to give someone a booster that differs from the brand administered to. the origin.

The FDA will take the committee’s advice into account. Then, vaccine advisers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be invited to review it.

Johnson & Johnson says studies have shown that a boost at two or six months can take that effectiveness up to 94%, and he says its effectiveness doesn’t decrease over time in the same way that Pfizer’s vaccine does.

But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been shown to be as protective as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, noted VRBPAC chairman Dr. Arnold Monto, professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Michigan. “So there is a certain urgency here to do something,” he said at the meeting. And VRBPAC member Dr Amanda Cohn who is also the chief medical officer of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, said various studies suggested that the actual effectiveness of J & J’s vaccine was between 50% and 68. %. “Whether or not there has been a decrease or whether this is the true efficacy after a single dose, the efficacy or protection of a single dose of J&J vaccine is not equivalent to the protection at currently with two doses of an mRNA vaccine and certainly not in the groups that have now been allowed to receive a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine, ”Cohn said. Committee members said that while there was not much data to show whether the effectiveness of the Janssen vaccine worsened – or was initially strong – they agreed that people should be given the option of being boosted. . “I would say I agree that a second booster dose is needed to bring immunity back to over 90,” said Dr Archana Chatterjee, pediatric infectious disease expert at Rosalind Franklin University in Chicago. , before the vote. Several said they believed the J&J vaccine should have been viewed as a two-dose vaccine from the start. “There was still a need for a Johnson & Johnson beneficiary to receive a second injection,” said Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “It looks like a second dose vaccine,” agreed Dr. Michael Nelson of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. The FDA has previously given EUA a booster for Pfizer’s vaccine for people who are six months away from their first two injections and who are also 65 years of age or older or who are at least 18 years old and have a higher risk of serious illness due to a pre-existing illness. conditions or because of working or living conditions. And Americans are already flocking to get these boosters. CDC data shows that nearly 5% of fully vaccinated people – over 9 million people – have received booster shots. On Thursday, VRBPAC members voted unanimously to recommend booster doses of Moderna’s vaccine to the same groups. If the FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters, CDC vaccine advisers will meet to discuss which groups to recommend them to. Typically, shots can be administered after the CDC Director has approved the recommendation. The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices is expected to discuss the recalls on October 21. The FDA has asked the committee to discuss data showing it is safe to mix the three licensed Covid-19 vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – when giving boosters. The National Institutes of Health presented the first information from an ongoing study showing that it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first and which booster they got – it was safe to mix the boosters and it boosted the blood pressure. immune response. Mix boosters also provided a good response to the Delta variant. Cohn said it would help the CDC guide the use of boosters. “I don’t think it’s necessary from a public health standpoint to have a preference for mixing or pairing,” Cohn said at the meeting. “But I think from a public health point of view there is a clear need in some situations for individuals to be given a different vaccine. For example, the doses of J&J – for those 14 million people who have been vaccinated – a lot of these individuals may not have access to a second dose of J&J. So if there is no authorized language in the FDA fact sheets or the EUA clearance, then these individuals are left behind. for account, ”she said. Additionally, she noted, there is a rare side effect on blood clotting known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome or TTS which is more common in young women and associated with the J&J vaccine. “In addition, the same is true if a person is a 30 year old woman who may now feel at risk of reacting after receiving a first dose of J&J before TTS is recognized, which may allow, for example , for that woman to get a different kind of vaccine, “Cohn said.” And on the contrary, it allows, for example, in nursing homes where most residents have received mRNA vaccines, it would allow a pharmacy to enter a nursing home and have only one vaccine product to boost individuals who have received either Moderna or Pfizer. “

