Wall St ends up with Goldman; Dow posts biggest weekly increase since June

Indices: Dow up 1.1%, S&P 500 up 0.8%, Nasdaq up 0.5% NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (Reuters) – US stocks rose on Friday and the Dow Jones recorded its biggest weekly percentage gain since June, as Goldman Sachs closed a week of strong quarterly profits for the big banks. Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) shares jumped 3.8% and gave the Dow its biggest boost, as a record spate of trading activity led to a surge in quarterly profits for the Bank. Read more Goldman’s report follows strong results from Bank of America (BAC.N) and others this week. Banks were among the biggest positives for the S&P 500 that day, and the index banking index (.SPXBK) climbed 2.1%. Results from large financial institutions gave a strong start to third-quarter U.S. earnings, although investors will continue to watch for signs of the impact of supply chain disruptions and higher costs in the weeks ahead in the coming weeks. especially for energy. Forecasts now indicate that S&P 500 earnings in the third quarter are expected to be up 32% from a year ago. The latest forecast, based on results for 41 S&P 500 companies and estimates for the rest, is up from 29.4% in early October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. “We are starting to enter a profit driven rally here which I hope will last. We will really see results in the next couple of weeks as a large chunk of companies across all industries report,” said Peter Tuz. , president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alcoa Corp (AA.N) shares jumped 15.2% after the aluminum producer reported better than expected results, announced a $ 500 million buyback program and launched a quarterly cash dividend . The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 382.2 points, or 1.09%, to 35,294.76, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 33.11 points, or 0.75%, to 4,471.37 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 73.91 points, or 0.5%, to 14,897.34. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 12, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid The Dow Jones jumped 1.6% for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since June 25. The S&P 500 saw its strongest weekly advance since July 23. The US Department of Commerce announced a surprise surge in retail sales in September, though investors still fear supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season. A preliminary reading of consumer sentiment in October was slightly below expectations. Read more Shares of Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) fell 2.3%. A Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the United States Food and Drug Administration is delaying its decision to authorize Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens to see if the vaccine could increase. the risk of heart inflammation. Read more Moderna’s shares surged on Thursday when an FDA panel voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk. Read more Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies rose as bitcoin hit $ 60,000 for the first time since April. read more Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O) finished up 6.6%. Rising issues outnumbered falling issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.12 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.24 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 posted 57 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 124 new highs and 59 new lows. Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 9.83 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.5 billion for the full session over the past 20 trading days. Additional reports by Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Anil D’Silva, Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

