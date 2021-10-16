FDA panel recommends second injection of Johnston & Johnson COVID for adultsExBulletin

An FDA advisory committee recommends that people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be given a booster.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

More hits for more guns – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee said the agency should allow recalls for people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. If the FDA agrees with this recommendation, and it seems likely, millions of Americans could soon be rolling up their sleeves for another dose. NPR health reporter Pien Huang joins us. Pien, thank you very much for being with us.

PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Thank you for inviting me.

SIMON: What is this sign? What does their decision mean?

HUANG: So the recall recommendation came from the FDA vaccine advisory committee. This is a group of 19 voting members. They are doctors, immunologists, infectious disease experts. And their job is to help determine if vaccines and treatments are safe and effective. FDA official Peter Marks reminded the panel that the goal of COVID vaccines is to save lives.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PETER MARKS: Vaccination is the most important in preventing the serious consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infections, such as hospitalization and death.

HUANG: In the United States, the panel learned that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may only be 68% effective in preventing people from being hospitalized with COVID. And it’s not as good as Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. But the data they looked at shows that giving an extra shot of J&J could really improve protection.

Now, there has been some discussion about whether to give a Pfizer or Moderna recall to people who have obtained J&J, but the data was preliminary and no action has been taken on it. Instead, the panel supported FDA clearance for a second injection of J&J at least two months after the first injection. And this is for anyone who has ever received it and would apply to approximately 15 million people in the United States.

SIMON: Second injection of Johnson & Johnson for people who have received this vaccine. What about those who received the Moderna vaccine in two doses?

HUANG: Well, Moderna’s recall recommendation, which the panel reviewed on Thursday, was a bit more nuanced. So here the panel voted that only specific groups of people – those 65 and over or those at high risk of contracting COVID – should receive a third injection. It’s the same recommendation they made for the Pfizer booster, which the FDA cleared in September for these same groups. And the reason for the difference is that the Moderna vaccine holds up well. It is still over 90% effective in preventing people from landing in hospital with COVID. But people continue to contract breakthrough infections.

Here is Peter Marks again.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

NOTES: However, when considering the value of vaccination, it may also be necessary to consider the potential for morbidity resulting from mild to moderate infection, such as blood clots and long COVID-19.

HUANG: Marks also said Israel’s data made him fear that the vaccine’s protection could drop to dangerous levels over time, so he wants to give boosters before that happens.

SIMON: Pien, when do we expect this recommendation to become more than just a recommendation?

HUANG: Well, the FDA will likely accept the panel’s advice and clear the Moderna and J&J boosters next week, then the discussion will move to the CDC. Their advisory committee is meeting on Thursday to review the recall data and make further recommendations on how these injections should be used.

And Ofer Levy, an FDA panelist who is also a professor at Harvard Medical School, said the committee may also consider expanding access to recalls for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He’s currently available for people 65 and over, but he thinks that could change.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

OFER LEVY: This is a dynamic pandemic. We don’t know what winter will bring, what the dynamics of the spread will be, what variants could emerge and also what new research will be advanced in terms of the impact of the pandemic on these younger age groups.

HUANG: But it’s important to note this week that the World Health Organization has pleaded with countries not to give reminders because the global vaccine supply is so limited and some places still haven’t had access. to vaccines.

SIMON: Pen Huang, NPR health reporter, thank you very much for being with us.

HUANG: Thank you for having me.

