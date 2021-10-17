Business
Boost for travel in 2022? More countries set expiration dates for fully immunized status
Pare you planning an international trip for 2022? You may need a Covid-19 reminder before you go. A growing number of countries now say full vaccination has an expiry date.
This trend began to emerge last summer, when the delta variant of the coronavirus surged around the world and studies have found that vaccine protection wanes over time.
In July, Croatia became the first country to set a maximum period of validity for Covid-19 vaccine certificates. Initially, the Balkan state required travelers to be fully vaccinated no later than nine months before arrival. This window has since been extended to one year before arrival.
US travelers and others outside the European Union are required to present a certificate that they have received two doses of vaccine used in EU Member States (Pfizer, Moderna, AstaZeneca, Gamaleya, Sinopharm) dating less than 365 days, or a certificate attesting that they have received a dose of the vaccine if the vaccine has been administered in a single dose (Janssen / Johnson & Johnson) for less than 365 days, according to the Croatian government website.
In August, Austria announced that its vaccination certificate was also only valid for nine months after the full vaccination. Again, this was then extended to about a year. The vaccination certificate is valid 360 days after the 2nd dose for 2-dose vaccines, explains the Austrian tourism website. In people with a previous infection + vaccination, it is valid for 360 days after this single dose. If you have had a third / additional / booster vaccination, it is valid for 360 days from the third jab.
The Austrian authorities consider that vaccines which only require a single dose are valid from the 22nd day following this dose and for 270 days from the date of vaccination. Travelers who have recovered from Covid-19 can enter Austria for up to 180 days since infection, provided they provide the results of a negative antibody test performed 90 days prior to arrival.
Last month, Switzerland open to fully vaccinated Americans tourists. But the Swiss health authorities consider that a person is fully vaccinated only for a period of 12 months from the date of full vaccination.
As Asia begins to open up to tourism, Vietnam is one of the many destinations taking a slow and cautious approach. Next month the country will start a pilot program that will grant a limited number of fully vaccinated foreign tourists entry without quarantine to Phu Quoc, an island in the southern province of Kien Giang known for its idyllic white sand beaches. One condition: travelers must have received their second vaccine at least 14 days before and no more than 12 months before their arrival.
Earlier this month, Israel tightened restrictions for the country Covid Green Pass, which is required to enter indoor sites. Passes for people who have received two doses of vaccine or recovered from Covid-19 are now valid only six months after the date of their full vaccination or recovery.
At the same time, another trend has emerged in recent months. As of January, all travelers must test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of entering the United States. As a result, there have been cases of vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers testing positive in the last three days of their trip. As a result, even before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the booster injections, many fully vaccinated American travelers were being preemptively given a third shot of the vaccine a few weeks before setting off on an international trip to acquire the vaccine. an additional insurance policy against becoming. a case of rupture.
But health experts warn that there is a potential downside to receiving a booster too early. As with any three-shot vaccine series, the intervals between shots are measured to give people strong immunity for a longer period of time. So instead of getting a third shot based on a planned trip, it makes more sense to stick to the optimal time for a recall and then plan future trips accordingly.
