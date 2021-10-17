Dispute resolution platform Immediation raises AU $ 3.6 million to expand in US – TechCrunch





The pandemic has forced the legal profession to concoct remote working strategies, often through a combination of video conferencing and emails. Founded in Melbourne, Immediate provides a tailor-made solution with digital courtrooms and mediation tools. It has been adopted by Australian federal courts and New Zealand government agencies, and is now expanding in the United States and European markets after raising A $ 3.6 million (approximately US $ 2.7 million) . Investors include Thorney Investment Group and its founder and chairman, Alex Waislitz. Founded in 2017 and launched in 2019, users of Immediations include the Federal Court of Australia, the Civil and Administrative Court of Victoria (VCAT) and New Zealand agencies such as the Department of Justice, Sport New Zealand and the Commission. NZ domain names. The startup claims that over the past 12 months, its revenue has grown 6-fold year-over-year and user growth has jumped 2,000%. Immediation currently has around 40 employees in five countries and a panel of more than 100 mediators and arbitrators. Its new funding brings the total Immediations raised to A $ 10 million. In addition to Australia and New Zealand, Immediation also has users in the South East Asian markets and will devote the next 12 months to expanding into the US and European markets. Prior to launching Immediation as a mediation platform (it now also supports law firms, courts and resolution bodies), founder and CEO Laura Keily worked for two decades as a lawyer for business and lawyer. She told TechCrunch in an email that she wanted to create an online mediation platform because I saw with my own eyes that people cannot access justice effectively. The legal system is complex, long and expensive. It is an old system governed by old rules and processes, which are not scalable and are inefficient. Prior to using Immediation, many of its clients were only able to meet face to face in a mediation center or courtroom. Immediation publicly launched its platform in September 2019, a few months before the pandemic hit. The onset of COVID-19 was a turning point, Keily said. As industries were forced to go online overnight, our team quickly pivoted to address immediate concerns in the legal industry and provide a plan for a seamless online transition. In 2020,Immediation has seen a 2,200% increase in user numbers over more than 2020, including an audience of 500 over five days for the first-ever Willem C. Vis International Arbitration Moot, a moot court competition involving hundreds of law schools. Keily said Immediation was created by lawyers to replicate physical courtrooms, mediation rooms, legal client floors, and dispute resolution environments. Its tools include the ability to record hearings, share and manage documents, co-draft and execute contracts, enable confidential communication between lawyers and clients during proceedings and set up procedures. secure private rooms for different parties. The judicial officers and mediators retain control of the participants in a private room, so that they can move or withdraw them as needed. Maintaining lawyer-client confidentiality is essential. Immediation has built secure chat and party rooms so that client-lawyer teams can confidently communicate with their own team, even when proceedings are in progress, knowing that no one else, by design, can see these. messages or enter the party room, Keily said. Immediation also announced today that it has appointed Christine Christian, President of Auctus Investment Group and Tamara Credit Partners, as new President, as well as Rachael Neumann and Greg Wildisen to its Board of Directors. He added Afterpay president Elena Rubin and Rampersand VC founding partner Jim Cassidy to his advisory board.

