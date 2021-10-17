Social Security beneficiaries to get a boost as costs continue to rise





This is a good news / bad news scenario for those who collect Social Security. From next year (2022) you will have more money, a lot more, but it will be to cover the increasing costs. Here’s a closer look at what to expect. Sunday reading is the ClickOnDetroits Sunday press review to help readers catch up on some of the week’s most important topics. Social security benefits rise, but so do costs Whether you buy shampoo or buy cereal, you’ve noticed price increases. Everything costs more. Now the government is trying to put more money in the pockets of the elderly. Extra is always good, especially in today’s economy, said Cheryl, who is retired and collects Social Security. Cheryl is doing her bargains more than ever as it seems almost everything has been more expensive since the start of the pandemic. I even noticed the scarcity of the products, so even if you find what you want, you’re going to pay sky-high prices every day, and I shop a lot, she said. A d The good / bad news People receiving Social Security will receive an annual cost of living adjustment (COLA): A 5.9% jump in payments from 2022

This is the largest such increase since 1982.

This will increase the payments by $ 92 per month.

This will increase the estimated monthly average for a Social Security recipient to around $ 1,657. This means that a typical couple’s benefits would increase from $ 154 to $ 2,753 per month. COLA affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans. This includes Social Security recipients, disabled veterans, and federal retirees. That’s nearly 70 million people in all, according to the Social security administration. This is the biggest such increase that baby boomers will see since they started retiring about 15 years ago. With so many things from the supermarket to shipping costing even more, that big increase may not have a big impact. Everything costs more, especially for the elderly, said financial expert Kirk Cassidy. So they needed to make the increase so that people could maintain their quality of life. A d What to do now Cassidy said it’s critical for those on a fixed income to review all of their spending and stick to a budget. They really need to understand that planning and budgeting for retirement is very different from what it was when they were younger and accumulating wealth. Now it’s about spreading your wealth and understanding what your money can do for you and some of the challenges you’ll face from a cost standpoint, he said. It’s all about budgeting right now as prices continue to climb. As for the money – the increase – you’ll see, but not until 2022. Read more: Social Security Checks Rise Dramatically With Rising Inflation

