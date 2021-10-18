Business
We help answer your questions about COVID-19ExBulletin vaccine recalls
NPR’s Michel Martin speaks with Norman Baylor, former director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review, about the differences in recall recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines.
MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:
Let’s start today with this new information on coronavirus vaccines and boosters. It has been happening quickly in recent weeks and it can be confusing. So here is where we are now. Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine were approved for emergency use last month for people 65 years of age and older and others considered to be at higher risk of COVID. Last week, a panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration made a similar recommendation for Moderna booster shots. And then the same panel reported that recipients of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine aged 18 and over become eligible for a second injection.
We asked Norman Baylor to help us sort this out. Baylor is President and CEO of Biologics Consulting. He holds a doctorate in molecular biology and is the former director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review. This is how he explains the FDA panel recommendation of a second dose of Johnson & Johnson for everyone who received the first injection.
NORMAN BAYLOR: You may recall that the Johnson vaccine was less effective than the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. So there is some concern about the decrease in immunity. And if you start with less efficiency, you might need a booster. When this vaccine was developed, part of their study included a two-dose vaccine. But given the timing of this – their vaccine and when their data came out, there was a discussion that we’re getting better efficacy than we thought for any of these vaccines, so maybe- be that the single dose would be sufficient. But we are now seeing that the results with both doses are actually much better with the Johnson vaccines.
MARTIN: So what about mixing and pairing different vaccines? The issue was raised during the panel discussion at the FDA last week. And there have been studies showing that people who received the Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine in combination with a Pfizer or Moderna booster showed a stronger antibody response. Is it safe? I mean, should people research this method?
BAYLOR: No, it’s – I mean – even though we know people are already doing it. But we do not have sufficient data to make this decision at this time. The one thing that I think is really the hardest is that you look at the science, and the preliminary science says that, yes, you see that boost when it comes to antibodies. But can you make a public health decision at this point? Or do we need additional data, safety data as well as efficacy data, to make this decision? I mean, people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, maybe it would be better to boost them with one of the mRNA vaccines. But it is still early days to make a regulatory decision as to whether you are going in this direction or not.
MARTIN: Because vaccines work differently.
BAYLOR: Vaccines work a little differently. But there are caveats under consideration. Again, I think it’s important to understand that this study was designed for a public health decision. He was not fed to compare one group and the other.
MARTIN: It was Norman Baylor. He is President and CEO of Biologics Consulting. He is the former director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review. Norman Baylor, thank you very much for speaking with us today.
BAYLOR: With pleasure.
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/17/1046905232/we-help-answer-your-questions-about-covid-19-vaccine-boosters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]