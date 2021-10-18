We help answer your questions about COVID-19ExBulletin vaccine recalls

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

Let’s start today with this new information on coronavirus vaccines and boosters. It has been happening quickly in recent weeks and it can be confusing. So here is where we are now. Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine were approved for emergency use last month for people 65 years of age and older and others considered to be at higher risk of COVID. Last week, a panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration made a similar recommendation for Moderna booster shots. And then the same panel reported that recipients of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine aged 18 and over become eligible for a second injection.

We asked Norman Baylor to help us sort this out. Baylor is President and CEO of Biologics Consulting. He holds a doctorate in molecular biology and is the former director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review. This is how he explains the FDA panel recommendation of a second dose of Johnson & Johnson for everyone who received the first injection.

NORMAN BAYLOR: You may recall that the Johnson vaccine was less effective than the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. So there is some concern about the decrease in immunity. And if you start with less efficiency, you might need a booster. When this vaccine was developed, part of their study included a two-dose vaccine. But given the timing of this – their vaccine and when their data came out, there was a discussion that we’re getting better efficacy than we thought for any of these vaccines, so maybe- be that the single dose would be sufficient. But we are now seeing that the results with both doses are actually much better with the Johnson vaccines.

MARTIN: So what about mixing and pairing different vaccines? The issue was raised during the panel discussion at the FDA last week. And there have been studies showing that people who received the Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine in combination with a Pfizer or Moderna booster showed a stronger antibody response. Is it safe? I mean, should people research this method?

BAYLOR: No, it’s – I mean – even though we know people are already doing it. But we do not have sufficient data to make this decision at this time. The one thing that I think is really the hardest is that you look at the science, and the preliminary science says that, yes, you see that boost when it comes to antibodies. But can you make a public health decision at this point? Or do we need additional data, safety data as well as efficacy data, to make this decision? I mean, people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, maybe it would be better to boost them with one of the mRNA vaccines. But it is still early days to make a regulatory decision as to whether you are going in this direction or not.

MARTIN: Because vaccines work differently.

BAYLOR: Vaccines work a little differently. But there are caveats under consideration. Again, I think it’s important to understand that this study was designed for a public health decision. He was not fed to compare one group and the other.

MARTIN: It was Norman Baylor. He is President and CEO of Biologics Consulting. He is the former director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review. Norman Baylor, thank you very much for speaking with us today.

BAYLOR: With pleasure.

