China’s third quarter GDP: China’s economic growth slows to 4.9% in the third quarter





The growth rate compared to a year ago during the July-September period was much slower than the 7.9% year-on-year increase that China recorded in the second quarter. It is also the weakest growth rate since the third quarter of 2020, when GDP also grew 4.9% year-on-year.

Data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics suggests that China’s economy has been suffering from a series of challenges in recent months.

The country is in the midst of an energy crisis that is reducing the output of factories and leading to blackouts in some regions. This problem was fueled by demand earlier this year for construction projects that require fossil fuels and are at odds with Beijing’s pursuit of ambitious carbon reduction targets. Some factories have reduced work shifts due to electricity rationing. Coal prices are at record highs.

Rising inventories and shipping delays have also hit small manufacturers in China who are now strapped for cash and are forcing them to either cut production or lose orders.

A debt crisis by struggling Chinese conglomerate Evergrande has also raised concerns about contagion risks for the giant real estate sector and the economy in general. Real estate, along with related industries, accounts for up to 30% of the country’s GDP. A collapse of Evergrande could scare investors and buyers alike at a time when real estate sales and construction activity are already slowing. A potential wave of developer defaults could have a significant impact on growth and pose risks to financial stability. Yet authorities have sought to allay fears about these issues affecting the economy. The People’s Bank of China said on Friday that Evergrande had mismanaged its affairs but that the risks to the financial system were “manageable”. The government used similar language on Monday to temper concerns about the energy crisis. Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said that “the limited energy supply is only a phase and the impact on the economy is controllable.” Fu also pointed out that global energy prices had “risen sharply” since the start of the year, and warned that China’s electricity and coal supply was tight. Still, he said the crisis would be “eased” as the government implements measures to bring the problem under control. Earlier this month, for example, China ordered coal mines to increase production. China is still on track to meet Beijing’s annual growth target of over 6%. For the first three quarters of 2021, GDP grew 9.8% compared to a year ago, when the Covid-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc. But authorities are still warning of future concerns. Fu noted that the economic recovery is “still unstable and uneven”. “The challenges of keeping the economy running smoothly have increased,” he added. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/17/economy/china-gdp-q3-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos