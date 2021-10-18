THG Founder Molding to Divest Gold Share After Share Price Fall | Group of huts





Matthew Molding, the founder and chief executive of The Hut Group, is giving up his gold share of the company in an attempt to regain the city’s trust after shares have fallen sharply in recent weeks. The online retailer and technology services company said the cancellation of Moldings ‘stake would promote good corporate governance, after a few turbulent weeks for retailers’ stock prices prompted by questions about its profitability, the structure of its actions and its valuation. The Manchester-based group, which owns online retail sites Lookfantastic, Glossybox, Zavvi and Coggles, as well as beauty brands like ESPA and Illamasqua, said the move would also help them apply for premium listing at London, which he hopes to get in 2022. Under current rules, Moldings preferred stock prevents premium listing and therefore THG cannot be included in the FTSE. Following the anniversary of our listing in 2020, we believe the time has come to take this next step and apply for the premium segment in 2022, thus continuing the development of THG as we strive to execute our strategy for profit. of our shareholders, key stakeholders and employees, said Molding. Moldings’ controlling stake was originally supposed to give it ultimate control of THG for three years, after it was first floated on the London Stock Exchange in September 2020 at a valuation of 5.4 billion. The removal of the dual-class equity structure should appeal to investors whose holdings have declined significantly in value in recent weeks. Shares of THG jumped 8% to 312p on Monday morning after the announcement, giving it a market value of 3.5 billion. Despite the rise, stocks were still more than 50% below their early September level. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Shares of THG, which also owns sports nutrition brand Myprotein, have more than halved over the past month, since it disclosed its finances for the first half of the year and announced plans to separate its tech division from its beauty and nutrition division. arm. There have been few details on the profitability of THG’s divisions, which are constantly increased by acquisitions, prompting analysts to be concerned about the company’s underlying earnings growth. A botched investor update last week also raised concerns that support from one of its major investors, Japanese investment giant Softbank, was cooling off. It is an independent research provider, The Analyst, who released a report expressing concern about the prospects for technological weapons despite the division, known as Ingenuity, having played an important role. to attract Softbank investment in May.

