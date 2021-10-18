Long delays after Metrorail withdrew 60% of its fleet for derailment investigation





Metrorail commuters face significant delays Monday after Metrorail put more than half of its rail fleet out of service as it continues to investigate last week’s Blue Line derailment. Metro said Sunday night that its 7000 series, which makes up about 60% of the rapid transit system’s car fleet, would be suspended from service on Monday, with just 40 trains running for commuters on the six lines. Trains will run every 30 minutes and will be limited to six cars each of Metro’s older models. Riders should expect long wait times and overcrowding during rush hour, and should look for alternatives to the Metrorail including buses if possible. DC Public Schools said late student arrivals on Monday would be marked as an apology. “As customers experience delays and full cars on their journey, know that we have made a concerted effort to improve airflow,” Metro tweeted on concerns that reduced frequency would lead to crowded trains and platforms. “Face masks continue to be required system-wide, and Metrorail cars recycle the air about every three minutes.” Drivers might see more traffic on major roads during rush hour due to the extra volume. Get the latest traffic and transit information on WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Headed to downtown DC on the red line, WTOP’s Luke Lukert spoke to frustrated residents who were unaware of the delay. “I have to go home to wake my son up for school, so this is going to involve me trying to get home quickly,” said Terence Ford, a DC resident, after finishing a night shift. in Tenleytown. “If it’s a half hour wait, it’s going to be a wait. They are never on time. Already.” Several riders who hoped to start their commute at metro stations early Monday had to wait 30 minutes or more. The Friendship Heights signs had no arrival times for the red line to Glenmont at all, only displaying “DLY” in the middle of the morning rush hour. “I had to be somewhere, I’m going to be late,” said another commuter. “I usually get some sort of email, but I haven’t seen anything about it this morning.” Washington Metro Safety Commission ordered the 7000 series outfit after inspectors discovered that an axle from a derailed car near Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday was “out of specification”, and determined that other cars of the same model also had the defect. National Transit Safety Board investigators are working alongside Metro and the Safety Committee’s own teams to shed light on the incident, which left around 200 passengers stranded in a dark tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations. Firefighters escorted the runners in groups of 25 on the 1,800-foot march to the nearest platform. We share a sense of urgency to understand why the derailment happened, Metro CEO and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said in a note to employees. The WMSC asked Metro to come up with a plan to detect and prevent 7000 series wheel gauge anomalies before bringing them back. Metro’s 7000 series cars, the most recent in its fleet, have been in service since 2015 and have been assembled in the United States by Kawasaki Rail Car Company, based in Kobe, Japan. The NTSB will provide an update on the derailment later Monday. Metro did not estimate how long it would take to restore full service and said it would inform the public of its plans for the rest of the week as the investigation unfolds. OMCT’s Luke Lukert reporting all over the Red Line in Northwestern DC

