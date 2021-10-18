House lawmakers ask Amazon to prove Bezos and other executives didn’t lie to CongressExBulletin







toggle legend Graeme Jennings-Pool / Getty Images

Graeme Jennings-Pool / Getty Images Five members of a Congress committee say Jeff Bezos and other leaders misled lawmakers and may have lied under oath, according to a Monday letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who took over from Bezos in July. A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is asking Amazon for “exculpatory” evidence in light of reports about the special treatment the company gives its own brands over products from other sellers. The lawmakers, all members of the judicial commission, add that they wonder “if a referral of this case to the Ministry of Justice for criminal investigation is appropriate”. An Amazon representative said on Monday that the company and its executives had not misled the committee, denying the allegations of unfair trading practices. At the center of this survey are questions about how Amazon treats its own private labels compared to other companies’ products on its site. The committee cited recent press inquiries by Reuters, the Markup and others that Amazon has used data from third-party sellers to copy products and give its own listings greater play, in some cases without indication. Amazon called the media reports “incorrect and unfounded,” repeating that its employees are strictly prohibited “from using seller-specific non-public data to determine which store-brand products to launch” and that ‘It designs search results “to showcase the items customers will want to buy, whether offered by Amazon” or by another seller. Monday’s letter was signed by New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, plus David Cicillin, DR.I., who chairs the antitrust subcommittee, and also Ken Buck, R-Colo., Democrat. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. , and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. House antitrust panels have long focused on Amazon and other tech giants’ use of their scale and influence. A year ago, the general report of the subcommittee called Amazon the “gatekeeper of electronic commerce”. One of the main authors, Lina Khan, is now the head of the Federal Trade Commission. Editor’s Note: Amazon is one of the financial backers of NPR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/18/1046994856/house-lawmakers-ask-amazon-to-prove-bezos-and-other-execs-didnt-lie-to-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos