Sinclair Broadcast Group hit by ransomware attackExBulletin

Steve Ruark / AP Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates dozens of television stations across the United States, said Monday some of its servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware and some of its data was stolen from the network. ‘business. The company said it began investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and Sunday and found some office and operational networks were disrupted. The Hunt Valley, MD-based company owns and / or operates 21 regional sports networks and owns, operates and / or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets. The broadcast group, which is known to defend a conservative point of view in its editorials and reports that it forces its stations to operate, did not immediately say how many TV stations were directly affected. Nashville, TN, WZTV posted a notice on its website Monday regarding “serious technical issues” with the television station affecting its ability to broadcast content. “We’re also not currently able to access our email and your phone calls at the station,” he said. Sinclair said he had taken steps to contain the incident and that his forensic investigation was ongoing. However, the company said the data breach has caused and may continue to disrupt parts of its business, including certain aspects of local advertisements that are aired by local broadcasting stations on behalf of its customers. The company said it was working diligently to restore operations quickly and safely. Sinclair said it currently cannot determine whether or not the data breach will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results. No ransomware group immediately took credit for the incident. Ransomware attacks, in which cybercriminals encrypt an organization’s data and then demand payment to decrypt it, are a growing plague in the United States. The Biden administration is committed to disrupting and prosecuting criminal networks like the one that attacked a major american pipeline company in May. The attack on Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in gas shortages along the east coast, was attributed to a Russian-based cybercriminal gang. Ransomware payments reached over $ 400 million globally in 2020 and topped $ 81 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to the U.S. government. Several media have been affected by ransomware attacks in recent years. Cox Media Group, a major media conglomerate, recently said it was the target of a ransomware attack earlier this year. And a ransomware attack briefly interrupted the weather channel in 2019. Sinclair shares were down about 3.3% in afternoon trading.

