Amazon plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers nationwide





Amazon Said Monday that he plans to hire 2,000 seasonal workers in Ohio, including 1,000 in the Columbus area, as he ramps up his workforce for the holidays. The jobs are among 150,000 nationwide that Amazon says it needs to fill. The wage is at least $ 15 per hour to start, indicating that the national wage is $ 18 per hour with sign-up bonuses of up to $ 3,000 and an additional $ 3 per hour depending on the shifts working in many places. The jobs are in addition to the 9,000 new full-time and part-time jobs announced by Amazon. last month for Ohio. This included 2,500 jobs in Columbus. Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while providing flexibility to our full-time employees during peak periods, ”said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s senior vice president of customer processing in the world, in a statement. ”Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal positions offers a well-paying part-time job or a path to a full-time position, with perks like our Career Choice program to help people achieve success. advance their education and career within Amazon or beyond. The tasks Amazon needs to complete are stowage, picking, packing, shipping, and more. To find out more go to amazon.com/apply. The jobs posted by Amazon are the latest in a series of seasonal vacancies posted by companies based in Columbus. The openings come as many companies have complained about staff shortages resulting from the pandemic. E-commerce company Radial announces the addition of 900 seasonal workers to its warehouse located at 6360-6440 Port Road in Groveport. Seasonal workers will work with brands such as WWE and Gymshark. The starting salary is $ 17 an hour. To find out more, visit Radial’s career page. FedEx says it must also add 2,500 workers to its operations in Greater Columbus. Positions include Parcel handlers, drivers and other support positions, as well as many seasonal hires can become full-time employment opportunities as the demand for FedEx services increases and its networks expand. DHLSupply Chain says it is looking for 600 workers to fill warehouse positions by November. Posts can pay up to $ 21.50 per hour. To find out more, visitjobs.dsccolumbus.com. Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works have yet to hire up to 1,000 workers for their distribution and retail operations. The starting salary ranges will be from $ 16.50 to $ 20.75 per hour depending on the position and the shift. To find out more, visitdcjobs.lb.com. [email protected] @BizMarkWilliams

