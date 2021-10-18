Availability of COVID-19 boosters could increase dramatically soonExBulletin

The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are set to approve booster shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna this week.

SCOTT DETROW, HTE:

The United States is on the cusp of significantly expanding the availability of COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The FDA and CDC are set to approve the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters this week. One of them is a bit more complicated than the other. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now with the latter. Hello, Rob.

ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hello, Scott.

DETROW: So let’s start with the FDA. What can we expect this week?

STEIN: So at any time, the FDA should clear the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters following recommendations from the agency’s advisory board last week. It comes after months of intense debate and many confusing zigzags. But that will mean that many of the 69 million people who received blows from Moderna and the 15 million who got the J&J are set to become officially eligible for boosters. This is in addition to the millions of people who have already been receiving Pfizer vaccine boosters for several weeks now.

DETROW: You say anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson photo would be eligible, as well as a lot of people with Moderna. Tell us more about eligibility and when people can get these shots.

STEIN: So, you know, Moderna boosters are recommended for the same people who get Pfizer boosters. This is anyone 65 years of age and older or younger who is at high risk because they have other health problems or risky jobs or living conditions and who have had their second injection there. at least eight months ago. J&J boosters are said to be intended for anyone 18 years of age or older who was vaccinated at least two months ago. Then on Thursday, CDC advisers will refine (ph) exactly how to use these boosters. A key question is whether people should receive the same vaccine as a booster or receive a different one. New research suggests that people who got a Pfizer or a Moderna pretty much benefit from either as a booster. But those who have received the J&J seem to do a lot better if they receive one of the other vaccines instead. Here’s what Dr Anthony Fauci said about it on Fox News yesterday.

(EXCERPT FROM FOX NEWS BROADCAST)

ANTHONY FAUCI: I think there will be a certain degree of flexibility in what a person who originally got the J&J can do, either with J&J or with the mix and match of other products.

STEIN: And Dr Fauci also says that federal health officials are monitoring the situation to see if they should eventually expand the pool of people eligible for Pfizer and Moderna boosters to young adults – you know, if more evidence is mounting. that their protection is fading too.

DETROW: Back to the Johnson & Johnson question, you know I had a Johnson & Johnson photo. I constantly texted with other friends on this boat. And honestly, we’re all really confused by all of these twists and turns and what shot to get. What do those 15 million people in my situation need to know about this?

STEIN: Yeah. Well, some of the experts I’ve spoken to say that if people can wait until the end of the week, a lot of it should be official by then.

DETROW: Yeah.

STEIN: But others are telling me, you know, that people with J&J should really go and get a Pfizer or a Moderna this time around because it looks like it would boost the immune system a lot better. This is Dr Carlos del Rio from Emory University.

CARLOS DEL RIO: If I had received the J&J vaccine, I would probably want to be stimulated with one of the mRNA vaccines, either Pfizer or Moderna. I think that’s probably a good strategy.

STEIN: But he says anyone with the Pfizer or the Moderna should just go get another one of those shots. It doesn’t matter which one.

DETROW: So these charts that we’ve been obsessively looking at for a year and a half now are all trending down. This is a good thing. The delta surge is fading. Are these boosters necessary?

STEIN: You know, that’s a good question. There are still skeptics about the strength of the evidence that they’re really needed, you know, especially when the rest of the world is still not vaccinated. But more and more revolutionary infections are occurring. And remember, over 80,000 people still get the virus every day and over 1,200 still die every day. And we’re heading into the colder weather and the holidays, so people are worried about, you know, another flare-up. So the experts I have spoken with say that it is really important to boost the immunity of as many people as possible. I spoke to Dr. Nahid Bhadelia at Boston University about it.

NAHID BHADELIA: Boosters will help decrease some of the more serious infections at a time when we are in this tenuous time with the holidays, with the weather getting colder, with a percentage of the population in many states still under-vaccinated or not vaccinated. I think it will definitely provide more resilience.

STEIN: And you know, the next big question is about vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11. The FDA and CDC will take care of that soon, and they could start getting vaccinated before Thanksgiving.

DETROWExBulletin health correspondent Rob Stein. Thank you.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.