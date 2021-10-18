British billionaire Matt Molding cut a shareholding structure that gave him a controlling stake in his THG e-commerce protein powder and beauty empire as part of a campaign to be included in the FTSE stock index first-rate, and comes after the last massive sell-off of stocks. the week.
Shares of the Manchester-based company rose 8.7% on the news, but are still worth less than half of what they were listed on when THG’s $ 5.8 billion IPO in September 2020. Investors worry about the corporate governance of the ecommerce powerhouse and a complex deal with SoftBank to invest in its tech arm wiped billions from its market value last week.
The current rules of the London Stock Exchange mean that companies with double class of shares which grant more voting rights to certain shareholders cannot be included in a so-called premium list and are excluded from the FTSE index. Molding, which remains the majority shareholder of THG, had planned to keep a preferred share that would allow it to veto takeover attempts for up to three years after the IPO.
THG Plc announces that Matthew Molding, CEO, as part of good corporate governance, has confirmed his intention to cancel his special share rights. This cancellation will facilitate the Group’s bid to access the Premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in 2022, the company said in a statement. stock market update.
THG’s listing in September 2020 marked the largest IPO on the London Stock Exchange in more than five years, but investor concern has grown over the governance of the online protein powders seller, of supplements and beauty products. A $ 1 billion bonus for the founder of THG in November 2020 and his decision during the IPO to cast on owner and owner of the company’s real estate assets, and last month for spinning her beauty arm reinforced calls for a independent chairman to take on some of Moldings’ duties as executive chairman.
THG shares collapsed by 35% following an investor meeting on October 12 where analysts and investors expected THG break his plans for its technology and distribution company Ingenuity. SoftBank invested in THG in May with an option to take a 20% of Ingenuity’s capital, which wants to handle logistics for other e-commerce brands, at a valuation of $ 4.7 billion.
Dual-share structures are common for tech listings across the Atlantic, but with London losing major IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, a UK government review proposed to relax the rules to allow these companies to be included in the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. The proposals met opposition from investors, who warned that shareholder rights would be weakened, while S&P 500 and FTSE index compilers introduced rules in 2017 that would exclude founders-dominated companies like Snap, Square and Zoom.
