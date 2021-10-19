Gas prices in Wisconsin 2021 are one dollar higher than in 2020

The summer driving season is over, but you won’t be able to tell by looking at the sign outside your local gas station.

Regular unleaded gasoline in Wisconsin costs an average of $ 3.11, according to AAA, which tracks gas prices. The price is eight cents a gallon more than it was a month ago, and more than a dollar more than in mid-October 2020, when Wisconsin residents paid $ 1.97.

In addition, according to the automobile club, prices continue to rise, thanks to a price per barrel that recently exceeded $ 80, about $ 20 more than just two months ago. AAA’s headline on its latest story on gas prices begins with a blunt “Sorry, folks.”

As the price per gallon remains $ 1 lower than Wisconsin’s record of $ 4.11, set in May 2011, consumers and experts are clearly noticing. On AAA’s website, spokesperson Andrew Gross said the impact on a consumer buying a tank of gasoline is $ 17 more than it was a year ago, the cost of a large pizza with toppings.

Prices vary statewide, AAA price card shows. A number of counties in or near Fox Valley have some of the lowest average prices in the state, averaging $ 2.98 to $ 3.08 per gallon, and several counties in southern eastern Wisconsin have the lowest average prices.

The northernmost counties of Wisconsin have the highest average prices, ranging from $ 3.20 to $ 3.36.

Here are some things to know about pricing, and tips to limit the impact on your wallet.

How long will prices stay high?

It’s hard to say, but no one is predicting a sudden decline. Nick Jarmusz, spokesperson for AAA in Wisconsin, said he expects prices to gradually drop as we move away from the warmer months and people drive less, although the website of the association warns: “it does not seem that drivers will find relief at the pump. time soon.

Are broader national issues like labor shortages and supply chain issues affecting gas prices?

Not significantly, Jarmusz said. He said trucking, like many other industries, has more jobs than it has workers, which doesn’t appear to affect prices or cause shortages. And supply chain issues, he said, are not a problem: because gasoline sold in the Midwest is not imported from overseas, and gasoline refining in Indiana and other US states.

An Impact on Prices Wisconsinites might notice: Prices are higher further from terminals along pipelines where it is pumped across the state. That’s why prices are lower along Interstate 41 and Fox Valley, where an oil pipeline is located, than in the Northwoods, where gas has had to travel a longer distance.

So, do average Wisconsinians drive less or do they take shorter trips?

They’re probably adjusting spending in other areas of their budget, Jarmusz said.

A family driving to a vacation destination could shorten the overnight trip, which would offset the cost of two or three tanks of gas. The family going on weekends can buy fast food on the way, rather than eating at a more expensive sit-down restaurant. Or a family may not walk a long distance, the leaves are just as spectacular in Door County or Wisconsin. Dells like they are in Vermont.

Stretch your supply

Want to get the maximum performance from a gas tank? AAA says these simple tipswill help you get as far as possible with every gallon you burn.

To slow down: Driving 80 mph rather than 70 on highways can make your trip shorter, but it also makes it more expensive. Your car or truck will get better gas mileage if you drive at the speed limit and this reduces the risk of having an accident.

Correctly inflate the tires: AAA’s Jarmusz says levels should be inflated to the pressure listed in your car’s owner’s manual. Under-inflated tires can reduce gas mileage and increase tire wear.

Drive smart: Combine several races into one trip. And don’t drive around looking for cheaper gasoline which will likely burn off the money you could save if you find a cheaper station a dime or two a gallon. Use a smartphone app, like AAA or Gas buddy, to find the lowest prices on or near the route you will be using.

