Albertsons Companies of Boise, ID sees sales increase in Q2 2021





Albertsons Companies, the Boise-based grocery giant, saw profits rise faster than expected on Wall Street, leading the actions to rally On Monday. The company saw sales increase 1.5% in the quarter ended September 11 compared to the same period a year ago. This is a change from the previous quarter, when sales actually declined from the previous year. [T-Rex: Safeway made big bet on Theranos before sale to Albertsons. Now the blood test co. CEO is on trial] Albertsons is making complicated comparisons to 2020 when sales increased in the aftermath of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company introduced a single “two-year stack” metric that looks at 2020 and 2021 together to compare to 2019. This metric saw sales growth of 15.3%. Company CEO Vivek Sankaran said the company’s strategy is paying off. “We are satisfied with our second quarter results as we continue to implement our transformation strategy. The favorable consumer environment, along with our focus on in-store excellence, accelerating our digital and omnichannel capabilities, increasing productivity, and strengthening our talent and culture, is driving identical sales growth. and improved performance, ”Sankaran said. Dividend to increase The company has said it will increase its dividend to shareholders by 20% – and said it will increase the outlook for the full 2021 fiscal year. [Albertsons tests app that lets customers check out without checking out] Albertsons sold $ 16.5 billion in groceries, fuel and other products in the quarter, up from $ 15.8 billion in the same period last year. Digital sales grew 5% in the quarter, although Albertsons does not disclose how much it makes on digital offerings. But Albertsons said its gross profit margin fell to 28.6% from 29% last year. The company said increased product, supply chain and advertising costs reduced the margin – as well as fuel, but productivity, “favorable product mix” and related drugstore margins. COVID-19 vaccines helped offset some of the declining margins. In total, Albertsons said it made $ 471.7 million in profit, up from $ 457.5 million last year. [You Asked: Will new Albertsons stores in Meridian, Star be like the Market Street flagship?] Year-to-date, Albertsons has opened six new stores and renovated 76 locations. He’s working on two new stores in the Boise metro – with locations in Star and S. Meridian.

