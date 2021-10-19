Bitcoin nears record ahead of futures ETF listing





A representation of the Bitcoin virtual cryptocurrency can be seen in this photo illustration taken on October 18, 2021. REUTERS / Edgar Su

At $ 62,991, bitcoin is nearing its high of $ 64,895

ProShares futures ETF is expected to be listed on Tuesday SINGAPORE, Oct. 19 (Reuters) – Bitcoin hit a six-month high and was within reach of a record Tuesday as traders bet an early listing of a US exchange-traded fund based on contracts at term could herald investment flows in bitcoin and cryptocurrency assets. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, rose 1.5% during the Asian session to hit $ 62,991, its highest level since an all-time high of $ 64,895 in April. It is up some 40% in October in hopes that the advent of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), several of which are in the works, will allow the billions of dollars under management by pension funds and other institutional investors to d ‘flock to the area. ProShares’ ETF Bitcoin Strategy is expected to be listed on Tuesday under the symbol BITO, provided the US regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, does not object. Analysts have warned the fund will not invest directly in bitcoin – rather Chicago-traded futures – and therefore may not have immediate flow implications. But speculators have bet its launch is a positive signal for spot prices anyway. Bitcoin futures rose on Tuesday, last trading at $ 62,690, and spot prices could rise if liquidity continues to flow, cryptocurrency analysts from Arcane Research said. . “This could lead to more constant buying pressure on CME, causing an increase in open interest. This will attract more cash and carry opportunities, causing buying pressure in the spot market,” said they stated in a note. Crypto ETFs were launched this year in Canada and Europe amid growing interest in digital assets. VanEck and Valkyrie are among the fund managers looking for US-listed ETF products, although Invesco on Monday abandoned plans for a futures ETF. The Nasdaq approved the listing of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF on Friday and Grayscale, the world’s largest digital currency manager, plans to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC.PK) into a bitcoin spot ETF, CNBC reported. The ProShares ETF is expected to start trading on Tuesday after a 75-day period in which the SEC could object to its listing has passed on Monday. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, followed the rise in bitcoin and also traded firmly on Tuesday. It last rose 1.2% to $ 3,790. Bitcoin nears record Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

