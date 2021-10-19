Sinclair Broadcast Group hit by ransomware attack





At an early afternoon town hall held via Zoom, staff members were told the ripple effects are widespread and all the ramifications are not yet known.

The intrusion “has caused – and may continue to cause – disruption in parts of the Company’s business, including certain aspects of its provision of local advertising by its local broadcasting stations on behalf of its customers,” the Company told investors . The shares traded down almost 3%.

The disruption hampered production of local news broadcasts throughout the day on Sunday and again on Monday, according to staff at some TV stations.

“Still no emails, phones, video files or graphics,” a reporter said Monday.

“They expect us to continue broadcasting as if we weren’t down,” said a reporter from another station. They requested anonymity because Sinclair executives prohibited employees from speaking to outside media about the matter. Some of the impacts of the ransomware attack are visible to viewers. At WBFF in Baltimore, Sinclair’s flagship station, Monday’s noon TV news aired without any of the usual graphics or accompaniments. Some of the usually live segments were clearly pre-recorded. Reporters who spoke to CNN said they were not told of any timetable for a return to normal. Sinclair began investigating the incident on Saturday and identified on Sunday that “some servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware,” the company statement said on Monday. Unidentified hackers also stole data from Sinclair’s network; the company said it was working to determine what information was taken. Sinclair said he had briefed US law enforcement and government agencies, and was working to “restore operations quickly and safely.” Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley repeated the statement to city hall on Monday afternoon and answered questions from staff members, but had little concrete information to share, according to reporters who spoke to CNN . He clarified that employees will still receive their paychecks despite the disruption, one of the reporters said. Sinclair is responsible for 185 television stations in 86 markets, according to its website. It also runs regional sports networks. The company’s stations are still on the air and continue to broadcast national and subscription shows such as talk shows and sitcoms. The problems largely hamper live local programming, such as news broadcasts which are typically broadcast for several hours a day. Some stations have struggled to produce Sunday news broadcasts without writing, editing or programming software. Kristin Bien, weekend presenter at WSBT 22, owned by Sinclair, tweeted Sunday morning that the incident was a “company-wide problem”. “All we are being told at the moment is that we are having technical difficulties,” a reporter from a station owned by Sinclair told CNN on Sunday evening. “We’re always told to broadcast if we can, so we do what we can with our live unit and weather charts. We don’t have access to our company emails or anything that requires a connection. of the company. “ Ransomware malware that locks down computer networks until victims pay a fee has been a threat to US businesses for years. But it has become a national security priority for the Biden administration after a series of ransomware incidents disrupted U.S. critical infrastructure companies this year. This is not the first time that a cybersecurity incident has hampered a leading TV broadcaster. Australia’s 9 News network said in March that a cyber attack disrupted its live broadcasts. And in the United States, local stations owned by the Cox Media Group were hit in June. The Record, a cybersecurity medium, was the first to report the ransomware incident to Sinclair.

