Business
Holiday shopping spread over 3 sales
The world’s largest retailer expands its Black Friday offers for the second year in a row.
Walmart announced on Monday that it was cutting back its Black Friday deals from a month to days in November.
In the place ofa sale that traditionally started on Thanksgiving Day,there will be three different events online and in-store like last year. Walmart stores will also be closed this Thanksgiving for the second time since the late 1980s due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The three November sales will begin online first and continue in-store. The first sale begins online at 7 p.m. ET on November 3, then in-store at 5 a.m. local time on November 5.
But Walmart offers paying members itsWalmart + Membership Programearly access program this year. Members can start shopping four hours prior to scheduled online start times.
The program costs $ 98 per year or $ 12.95 per month and includes free delivery and shipping with no minimum orders.
Janey Whiteside, director of customer service for Walmart US, calls Walmart + the ultimate life hack for our customers and said in a statement that the company is thrilled that our Walmart + members are the first to get the best Black Friday deals.
Those who get free trials of the membership program don’t have early access, Walmart confirmed to USA TODAY.
The second begins online Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ETthen at 5 a.m. local time on November 12 in stores. Walmart didn’t provide dates for the third sale, but said it would close a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest and best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the season. ‘year.
Walmart says the events are designed for a safe and enjoyable experience and all offers are online and to help ensure safe shopping in stores, Walmart follows CDC guidelines and local mandates.
Experts Recommend Consumers Start Buying Christmas Gifts Nowahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, which is often seen as the official kick-off to the holiday shopping season.
Best Buy launches its Black Friday saleOctober 19 and Target launched a new price match guarantee for vacations.Amazon also has its Epic Deals sale ahead of Black FridayIn progress.
Walmarts Black Friday sales dates
Black Friday Event 1:Walmart says the first sale has amazing deals on toys and electronics and includes a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for $ 228 and Keurig K-Compact for $ 35. Offers will begin online at 7 p.m. ET on November 3 and 5 a.m. local time on November 5. (Walmart + members can shop from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on November 3.)
Black Friday 2 event: The second sale includes savings on clothing, housewares, hard lines and more. Offers will begin online at 7 p.m. ET on November 10 and 5 a.m. local time on November 12 (Walmart + members can shop from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on November 10.)
Black Friday Event 3: Walmart hasn’t provided dates for this latest sale, but says it will close a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest and best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year. year.
Walmart’s Black Friday Advance Sale Begins Monday
The retailer said there are currently thousands of deals available on Walmart.com,“ in addition to Black Friday discounts on select items starting Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, while supplies last.
Walmart said there would also be “Rollbackson items in the store and on Walmart.com, in addition to its daily low prices.”
