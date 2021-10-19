Business
To build the metaverse, Facebook plans to hire 10,000 technicians in Europe and bypass American talent
In August, it was reported that Facebook was building a brave new world called the Metaverse. The term refers to a collective virtual space in which people can interact with each other in augmented reality.
Consumer, tech, entertainment and other companies see this as the next frontier as people can live, work and socialize together in a virtual world. The metaverse is predicted to be the internet’s next big step. Instead of Zoom calls, you can interact with colleagues and clients in a virtual environment that feels real. You can buy houses, play video games, interact with family and friends, attend concerts, shop, try on clothes in a store, and purchase merchandise.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the leaders in this mission to make the metaverse available and accessible to everyone. Zuckerberg told his employees he believes this will be a big part of the future of the social media company.
It’s a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces, he explained. The CEO predicted, you can kind of think of this as an embodied internet that you are in rather than just watching. We believe it will be the successor to mobile Internet.
The metaverse, according to Facebook, isn’t just about the business. It’s a huge undertaking that will encompass other organizations and the need for thousands of tech-related professionals to make it happen. The company previously announced that it would invest around $ 50 million to start building the virtual space, which could take up to 15 years to complete the business.
Now it looks like Facebook is rushing into the metaverse with plans to create 10,000 new jobs to build this new universe. Over the next five years, the social media giant will embark on a hiring wave. Jobs will be based within the European Union, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.
Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, and Javier Olivan, vice president of core products, wrote in a Facebook blog post that the company is at the start of a journey to help build the next computing platform. They said about the new project, Interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person. The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities.
Interestingly, the US-based social media platform said, Europeans will shape it from the start. The authors of the article added: These are exciting times for European technology. The EU has a number of advantages that make it an ideal place for tech companies to invest in a large consumer market, top-class universities and, most importantly, top-quality talent.
They said in the post that European companies are at the forefront of several areas, whether it is German biotechnology helping to develop the world’s first mRNA vaccine or the coalition of European neobanks leading the future. of finance. Spain is seeing record levels of investment in startups solving everything from online grocery delivery to neuroelectronics, while Sweden is on track to become the world’s first cashless company by 2023.
Facebook is expanding across Europe to tap into its market of highly specialized engineers. The company is also keen to work with EU governments to find the right people and the right markets to move this forward, as part of an upcoming recruitment drive in the region.
The social media company foresees continued growth in Europe and says the company shares the values of European decision makers who pave the way for freedom of expression, privacy, transparency and the rights of individuals in the operation daily Internet.
Recently, there has been a flood of unflattering news on Facebook. This includes a series of surveys reports led by the the Wall Street newspaper. Results suggest social media giants’ Instagram app may be having a negative effect impact on adolescents. WSJ also reported that some prominent personalities were excluded from compliance with its internal regulations.
Additionally, employee whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked unflattering corporate documents, which led her to testify at a US congressional hearing.
In light of the bad press and criticism of Facebook, the statement in favor of European talent and hiring appears to be a thinly veiled rebuke to American critics, and a possible attempt to make a name for itself. EU leaders, politicians and policy makers, creating thousands of new jobs in these countries.
