Amazon, Ikea and more pledge to zero carbon shipping by 2040





Nine major companies, including Amazon.com and Ikea, today pledged to exclusively use zero-emission ships to transport their cargo by 2040. The announcement marks the largest commitment to date to decarbonize shipping, which accounts for 90 percent of global trade and just under 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Maritime Organization international. The deal was facilitated by the nonprofit Aspen Institute and supported by the Clean Air Task Force. In addition to Amazon and Ikea, international companies Brooks Running, Frog Bikes, Inditex, Michelin, Patagonia, Tchibo and Unilever have joined the initiative. Jonathan Lewis, director of transport decarbonization at Clean Air Task Force, said the goal is a fantastic show of ambition and sends a clear market signal to shipping groups and others to invest in ships, infrastructure and fuels that will accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime industry. We congratulate these pioneers and encourage companies around the world to follow their example, he said in a statement. According to estimates by marine service provider Clarkson Research Services Ltd, it could cost the shipping industry up to $ 3.4 trillion over the next 30 years to switch to zero or low emission fuels and create new designs. of ships. The deal comes as an increase in demand for goods shipped during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased shipping, record rates and massive backlogs, all highlighting emissions and pollution associated with the sector . The EPA estimates that millions of people live near US ports, exposing them to harmful pollutants associated with the shipping industry. In addition to carbon dioxide, diesel-powered ships emit other pollutants that warm the planet, including carbon black and nitrogen oxides such as nitrous oxide. Elisabeth Munck af Rosenschöld, Head of Sustainability of Supply Chain Operations at Inter IKEA Group, said partnering with other companies is crucial to achieving the initiative’s goals and overthrowing Ikea’s maritime fleet . With this declaration of ambition, we want to demonstrate our determination to achieve the goals set and to instill confidence in all stakeholders in the direction of our common journey towards decarbonization, she said in a statement. The shipping industry as a whole agreed in 2018 to increase energy efficiency in the maritime sector by at least 40% over the next decade and to halve greenhouse gas emissions by ‘by mid-century compared to 2008 levels. The target, negotiated by the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations shipping regulator, has been pushed back by environmental groups who say it is not stringent enough and fails to meet. the objectives set in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The IMO is expected to issue more stringent targets when it meets in 2023 to review its climate strategy.

