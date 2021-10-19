How bad is it and how long will it last?

Desperate for electricity, China has ramped up production at giant mines like this one in Inner Mongolia. VCG via Getty Images



< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

Trying to recover from Covid, the world has rushed headlong into an energy crisis. The last peak of this magnitude burst the 2008 bubble.

Crude oil is up 65% this year to $ 83 a barrel. Gasoline, above $ 3 a gallon across most of the country, is more expensive than ever since 2014, with stocks at the lowest level in five years.

Meanwhile, natural gas, which provides more than 30% of all U.S. electricity and much of the heat in the winter, has more than doubled this year to $ 5 per million Btus.

Even coal is exploding, with China and India mining as quickly as possible. The price of US coal is up 400% this year to $ 270 per tonne.

The situation is considerably worse in Europe, where electricity prices have quintupled and natural gas prices have soared to $ 30 / mmBtu, the energy equivalent of $ 180 for a barrel of oil.

All of this is fueling the inflation loop, pushing up the prices of energy-intensive metals like nickel, steel and silicon. Fertilizers, mostly made from natural gas, broke 2008 records at nearly $ 1,000 per tonne, erasing the $ 300 to $ 450 / tonne range in recent years. China announced this week that it would halt fertilizer exports. Copper, perhaps the most vital raw material in building a wind and solar industry, is near a record high at $ 4.5 a pound.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

Well I have to deal with inflation after surviving the challenge not to freeze to death this winter. Only a form of government intervention imposing large-scale power cuts and rationing of certain sectors can dampen gas demand and significantly moderate gas prices this winter, Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects wrote last week.

Who can we blame for this mess? A combination of factors. It starts with the persistence of central banks with artificially low interest rates and a flood of cheap money despite record levels of consumer spending and a 30% increase in Chinese exports all of this is straining supply chains constrained by the pandemic. Add to this that Russia is not pumping as much gas into Europe as expected (perhaps as a passive-aggressive tactic to force approval of Nord Stream 2).

But the roots are deeper. The craze for ESG and carbon divestment has demonized fossil fuels (and nuclear) so much that institutional investors and governments have removed them entirely from their portfolios and instead injected capital into low-carbon alternatives. more socially acceptable carbon. Black rock announced last year it would no longer finance the development of fossil fuels (although it still has a lot of it). Wall Street gurus like Jim Cramer called the oil industry permanent shorts.

But the problem is that renewables have not proven scalable enough to take over. In July, according to the US Energy Information Administration, renewable energy sources (excluding hydropower) provided a little less than 10% of total electricity production (gas was 42%).

Has it gone too far too fast? Germans now regret the closure of their fleet of nuclear power plants over the past decade, while some Dutch doubt the closure of Europe’s largest gas field in Groningen. Meanwhile, gas drilling in the North Sea has slowed, fracking on land has been banned in the UK

Economist Ed Yardeni summed it up and anyone else in a research note this week: Renewables are not ready for prime time. So instead of a smooth transition, the rush to phase out fossil fuels is skyrocketing their prices and disrupting the overall energy supply.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>

It’s hard to blame Big Oil. Used to being demonized, the industry has bent to itself to cut oil production and reinvest in renewables, even if that means lower margins. Add to that the existential crisis of the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, which temporarily pushed the price of oil below zero as companies ran out of storage tanks to put in fuel that no one was using. Last year, Forbes contributors had a field day to debunk the anti-carbon mob’s predictions that 2020 will be the year of peak oil demand. It is perhaps more evident now that despite all of their growth, renewables are not yet an evolutionary substitute for fossil fuels.

Stocks of gasoline and petroleum products have become scarce. Bernstein Research



Now faced with the disappearance of traditional sources of capital, the majors are retreating under political pressure. They’re all trying to win a popularity contest, says John Goff, the billionaire chairman of Contango Oil & Gas, who is in the process of merging with Independence Energy (a subsidiary of the private equity giant KKR). Due to the concern, there is massive underinvestment in the industry. We’re hundreds of billions behind, says Goff. It is investing through Contango, a publicly traded company, which has made a number of acquisitions over the past two years, and is in the process of merging with Independence Oil & Gas, a catch-all for oil assets from the giant. private equity KKR, which is no longer pursuing new oil deals.

Contango plans to grow through both mergers and acquisitions and the drill. Said Goff, The biggest risk on the planet is the lack of sufficient energy for everyone.

Don’t expect OPEC to rush into vast new investments. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the group had to cooperate to hold back millions of barrels a day that would have flooded the market. Earlier this year, OPEC said its supply cushion was around 9 million barrels per day. It has added supplies at a recent rate of 400,000 bpd per month in the face of even stronger demand growth. From 93 million barrels per day at the start of this year, global oil demand has rebounded to 98 million barrels per day. The US Energy Information Administration believes demand could hit a record 100.9 million bpd by the end of 2022, but it’s unclear where that will all come from. Already Nigeria and Angola are struggling opening their taps more widely. By the end of next year, the only remaining excess capacity could be in the Saudis, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Analysts at Bernstein Research note this week that it’s hard to see what will stop the inevitable rise in oil prices above $ 100 a barrel apart from the destruction of demand.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3"/>

Motorists are driving almost as many kilometers as before the pandemic. Energy aspect



Could the American frackers come to the rescue? Don’t count on it. Although the number of US rigs has recovered somewhat, domestic oil production is approximately 11.3 million bpd, compared to 12.9 million before Covid. Businesses have adopted the mantra of living in cash flow. And the industry doesn’t trust President Joe Biden, given that he promised an end to new drilling in America and his first acts in power included pipeline cancellation and suspend oil leases. Rather than cheering on the independent oil producers of the Americas, the administration begged OPEC for more oil, while threatening to stop oil exports from the United States. Meanwhile, the latest negotiations in Washington DC over a potential $ 2 billion spending bill involve new law that adopt a national carbon tax.

Fracturers don’t like these risks. There are pockets of resistance. So many banks stopped lending to oil companies that in June Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill prohibiting State investment in companies that cut ties with the oil industry. Thus, any bank that does not do business with oil drillers will face a boycott. Another Texas Bill would bar any municipality to prohibit new residential gas connections as has become de rigueur in California.

U.S. oil companies that survived the past two years don’t even need banks or other traditional capital pools as long as they stay disciplined, says CEO of small private equity firm still investing in oil companies. They limit the supply because they desperately want to be profitable. Shareholders demand free cash and shareholder democracy.

The evolution of the American oil company is expected to resemble Civitas Resources, the new name of the state-owned company that will emerge from the pending combination of Bonanza Creek Energy, Extraction Oil & Gas and Crestone Peak Resources to form a dominant consolidator in the oil fields of Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. Civitas chairman Ben Dell, an activist investor who founded Kimmeridge Energy, says their goal is to build an oil company that could fit into an ESG portfolio. He says Civitas is dedicated to making a net zero product by acquiring carbon offsets. Dell says the nature of fossil fuel suppliers will change when companies can target a carbon price that prompts them to generate valuable carbon credits to do work like stopping leaks and plugging old wells. And he’s big on the prospects for nature-based carbon solutions, like trees.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-4"/>

Patience is not a virtue advocated by Greta Thunberg was not on the agenda for the upcoming UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, but Dell points out that we are at a stage of the energy transition where the only real options are patience to reduce emissions while using gas as a bridging fuel, or a steep shift to decay that would reduce emissions but require economic collapse and poor freeze-outs. If you phase out the on-demand delivery system, it increases the price and volatility. It is a regressive tax. The low-income consumer is affected by this, says Dell. We need to think about how we make the transition. This is going to require a massive investment, and half a century.

Pray for breakthroughs in nuclear fusion, and keep in mind that the last time an energy bubble of this magnitude burst (in 2008), it helped trigger the Great Recession.

MORE FORBESHow smart deals made Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta billions of dollars richer during pandemic