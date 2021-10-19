Electric vehicle charging company Pod Point gears up for IPO





POD POINT, the UK’s largest provider of home electric vehicle charging kits, is gearing up for an IPO that could raise around $ 120 million in capital for the company. The initial public offering (IPO) could value Pod Point at several hundred million pounds, with some sources even suggesting a figure as high as 725 million, or roughly the equivalent of a billion dollars, a unicorn in the parlance of the investment. Pod Point is targeting a 25% free float and the listing should be a boon for the company’s two biggest investors, French energy giant EDF and Legal & General Capital Investments, which hold 78% and 22% respectively. Legal & General should however divest at least a small part of its shares, EDF retaining most of its existing shares. When Legal & General first took a 13million stake in 2019, it valued Pod Point at 100million. When EDF acquired its majority stake last year, he estimated the value of the company at 130 million. The IPO follows the announcement in late September that Pod Point had appointed Andy Palmer, former CEO of Aston Martin, as lead independent director. Palmer left Aston Martin last year in part because of its poor stock market performance after the IPO, but he is now CEO of Switch Mobility, an electric bus maker and therefore has experience in the field of electric vehicle infrastructure. Palmer was also keen to see an electric version of the grand touring Aston Martin Rapide hit the market, although the project was scrapped before production. Pod Point was founded in 2009 by Erik Fairbairn and, in addition to being the UK’s largest provider of home charging technology for EVs, is also the second largest provider of workplace chargers. So far, the company has installed around 89,000 domestic chargers and 13,000 business units. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) predicted earlier this year that the UK would need 280,000 to 480,000 new public chargers by 2030 to cope with increased demand from the government’s decision to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by the end of the decade; the figure currently stands at around 26,000. Pod Point predicts the UK will need 25 million public and private charging points by 2040. Now is the right time for us to enter, ”said Fairburn. “As a market leader, we are well positioned to seize the important market opportunities to come. Our smart network of charging points will be key to enabling mass adoption of electric vehicles, helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint and helping the UK meet its goal of net zero carbon emissions. We look forward to welcoming our new investors and continuing to deliver value to all of our stakeholders. “ Once listed, Pod Point is likely to receive the London Stock Exchanges Green Economy Mark, a designation for companies that derive more than 50% of their revenue from products and services that contribute to environmental improvements, such as mitigation and adaptation to climate change, waste and pollution reduction and the circular economy. The IPO is expected to take place in early November. Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving

