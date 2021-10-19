USDA seeks to reduce salmonella contamination in poultry after repeated failures





What’s new: FSIS said on Tuesday it had launched several key activities to collect the data and information needed to support future actions to move closer to governments overall target to reduce salmonella disease by 25 percent by 2030. Health officials previously set 2020 as the deadline for that same level of reduction, but failed to meet it. The agency is asking for comments on how best to monitor and measure salmonella. The authorities are launching new pilot projects in poultry slaughtering and processing plants. They also suggest a new focus on certain strains of salmonella which are particularly virulent and at the origin of the greatest number of diseases. We have consistently missed our goal of reducing Salmonella infections linked to FSIS-regulated products set by Every Healthy People initiative over the past decades, said Sandra Eskin, Assistant Under Secretary for Food Safety at the USDA, in a recent speech at the National Food Policy Conference in Washington. Eskin was previously Food Safety Manager at Pew Charitable Trusts, where she played a key role in defending the Food Safety Modernization Act. Various entries: Eskin said FSIS will take into account suggestions from industry, consumer groups and researchers. The North American Meat Institute said it welcomes the plan and will work with the agency. The industry has dramatically improved its efforts to reduce the incidence of Salmonella, and we will continue to work with the USDA to do everything possible to detect and prevent incidents of Salmonella, especially by coordinating with chain partners. procurement on best practices and research, Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, said in a statement. Eskin recently agreed to many of the ideas championed by consumer groups. For example, FSIS is examining ways to reduce contamination entering factories, possibly looking at on-farm practices. Even though FSIS does not have regulatory authority on the farm, we are considering how we can consider the use of preharvest interventions at a point where FSIS jurisdiction begins, when birds are presented for slaughter, Eskin said in the recent speech. We know that most Salmonella contamination enters the facility with birds, and the more we can do to reduce contamination at the point of slaughter, the less contamination and cross-contamination there will be in an establishment, a- she added. Failure of the status quo: I think we can all agree that there is a need for change, that we cannot continue in the same direction and expect to see the public health impact we want, Eskin said. And after: The USDA also announced on Tuesday the appointment of several new members of the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods, a key external panel to assist the government on food safety. The the committee plans to meet November 17-19 to discuss salmonella and Cyclospora contamination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/19/usda-salmonella-poultry-516243

