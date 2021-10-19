Squid Game Frenzy Helps Major Netflix Subscribers





Oct. 19 (Reuters) – Global interest in Netflix Inc’s (NFLX.O) Korean thriller “Squid Game” has attracted more new customers than expected in the last quarter and the world’s largest streaming service has predicted that its next programming would stimulate growth until the end of the year. After a sharp slowdown in the first half of 2021, Netflix added 4.38 million subscribers from July to September to reach a worldwide total of 213.6 million. Wall Street analysts had forecast 3.86 million new customers, according to data from Refinitiv. Netflix shares were close to the same after-hours trading value at $ 641. Netflix experienced a subscriber boom last year as COVID-19 kept audiences at home, but growth stagnated in the first half of 2021. At the same time, competitors such as Walt Disney Co (DIS .N) Disney + and AT&T Inc (TN) HBO Max have stepped up their offerings. Netflix has blamed the weakness at the start of this year in part on a slim list of new programming caused by production shutdowns during the pandemic. Next, “Squid Game” debuted on September 17 and surprised executives by becoming the streaming service’s most-watched original series in its first month, according to the company. On Tuesday, Netflix said 142 million households had watched the show. The noir drama tells the story of people who face off against each other in a deadly competition to erase financial debt. The series topped Netflix charts in 94 countries, kicked off sales of Vans tracksuits and sneakers, and sparked interest in learning Korean. “Squid Game” merchandise is now on its way to retailers, Netflix said. The fervor around “Squid Game” should also boost the current quarter. Netflix has forecast that it will attract 8.5 million new customers by the end of the year, ahead of the industry forecast of 8.33 million, as the pace of new releases picks up. Upcoming debuts include the big-budget action film “Red Notice” and a second season of the fantasy drama “The Witcher”. “We were very pleased to end the year with what we expect to be our strongest fourth quarter content offering to date,” the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders. He also expects a “more standardized” schedule in 2022 spread throughout the year, “assuming there are no new waves of COVID or unforeseen events” that require production stoppages, says the letter. For the quarter ended in September, diluted earnings per share stood at $ 3.19, beating analysts’ expectations by $ 2.57. Revenue increased 16% to $ 7.5 billion. Prior to the earnings report, Netflix shares had risen about 22% this year and were trading near record highs, but their gains fell short of the Nasdaq’s 54% increase. Netflix, which keeps much of its audience data secret, also said it will post information more frequently and move its top publicly reported metric to hours viewed, rather than the number of accounts that watched. one track for at least 2 minutes. The company noted that it competes with a wide range of activities for consumer time beyond TV, including TikTok and Fortnite. When Facebook Inc (FB.O) suffered a global outage in early October, “our engagement increased by 14% during that time,” Netflix said. Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Maju Samuel, Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/netflix-current-quarter-subscriber-forecast-above-estimate-squid-game-boost-2021-10-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos