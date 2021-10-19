The shares were closed today. Corporate profits are a beautiful thing.

Text size





Stocks ended Tuesday with gains, on the upside to impressive earnings as another round of quarterly reports continues.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

closed 200 points, or 0.6%, higher after the index slipped 36 points on Monday to close at 35,258.



S&P 500

and



Nasdaq

both increased by 0.7%.

There was a fair amount of [earnings] reports to sift through this morning and, in general, corporate earnings continued to be more resilient than feared, wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. This adds to the positive vibes.

Overall third-quarter earnings for companies in the S&P 500 exceeded analysts’ estimates by around 14%, according to Credit Suisse. Banks exceeded estimates for the widest margin, which drastically increased overall profits. Yet companies across the board are erasing profit expectations.

The results allow a wide range of stocks to increase, with the



Equal Weight Invesco S&P 500

Exchange Traded Fund (RER) up 0.6%. This fund weights each asset in the index equally and its movements indicate the range of stocks up or down.

Another big plus that is helping the wider stock market: Manufacturing companies may have already suffered the worst downgrades in analyst earnings. Of all the changes in analysts’ earnings estimates for the next two years, 40% have been revised up, according to RBC Capital Markets. That’s down from a peak of 81% in 2021, indicating that analysts have been more gloomy about the industry recently.

Industrials and materials are already near past non-recessive lows, suggesting earnings sentiment has reached or will soon be lows, wrote Lori Calvasina, chief U.S. equities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

If analysts predicted the worst, all types of sectors could benefit, allowing investors to buy stocks again. The S&P 500 has risen almost / exactly 5% from its recent sell-off low and is trading just below its all-time close of closing on September 2.

But many on Wall Street point out that supply chain problems could persist until 2022, and earnings estimates could fall further in the future.

Groups declaring earnings Tuesday included Johnson & johnson (ticker: JNJ) it beatPhilip morris (PM) he also beat and Procter & Gamble (PG) it was beating (all three fall). Netflix (NFLX) and United Airlines (UAL) must report after closing.

Overseas, Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

rose 1.5%, rebounding from Monday’s losses driven by Chinese growth fears. The pan-European



Stoxx 600

was 0.3% higher.

During this time, Bitcoin prices were approaching their all-time high as a historic ProShares ETF plotting Bitcoin futures began trading on Tuesday. The main crypto was around $ 62,230.

Here are five actions in motion Tuesday:





Procter & Gamble



(PG) stock fell 1.1% after the company reported earnings of $ 1.61 per share, beating estimates of $ 1.59 per share, on revenue of 20.3 billion dollars, higher than expectations of 19.9 billion dollars. The company has warned of rising commodity costs, upping its forecast for such cost inflation.





Philip Morris International



(PM) The stock fell 1.6% after the company reported earnings of $ 1.58 per share, beating estimates of $ 1.56 per share, on sales of $ 8.1 billion , above expectations of $ 7.9 billion.





Merck



(MRK) gained 3% after Covid antiviral trial of





Atea Pharma



(AVIR) failed in a phase 2 trial. Atea shares fell 64%.





Skechers



The stock (SKX) was basically unchanged after it was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Williams Capital.





Zillow



(Z) gained 1.9% even after being reduced to Neutral by Outperformance at Wedbush.

Mining giant





BHP



(BHP) rose 1.1% in London after a quarterly production update. As iron ore production plummeted due to mine maintenance and supply chain disruptions, oil production increased.

