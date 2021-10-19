Strong Netflix earnings prove why Wall Street analysts love the stock





Top line Netflix posted strong third quarter results on Tuesday, with subscriber growth and earnings exceeding expectations thanks to a substantial boost in popular new content as the streaming giant seeks to assert its lead over rival platforms . Despite a slow start until 2021, Netflix now appears poised for strong subscriber growth thanks to the … [+] successful new content like the hit series Squid Game.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Highlights While Netflix’s quarterly revenue of $ 7.84 billion was as expected, earnings per share of $ 3.19 were well above the expected $ 2.55 per share. In the wake of the earnings report, Netflix shares, which had traded largely flat during the day, jumped 0.6% after-hours. After a lackluster start to the year, Netflix exceeded investor expectations by increasing the number of paying subscribers from 209 million last quarter to 213.6 million. Overall, Netflix maintains a large lead over other major US streaming competitors like Disney +, which last recorded 116 million subscribers, and HBO Max (owned by parent company AT&T), with 67.5 million subscribers. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain optimistic about Netflix, have widely predicted that the global success of South Korean drama Squid Game, which launched in the third quarter, would provide a substantial boost to Netflix’s earnings through the end of the year. the year. Netflix declared earlier this year, it plans to spend $ 17 billion on content, a notable increase from the $ 11.8 billion spent in 2020 and $ 13.9 billion spent in 2019. A growing portion of that spending will go to original content, which should help Netflix return to strong growth despite difficult short-term lineups and boost subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, according to a Bank of America memo. Crucial Quotes Earlier Tuesday, Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson called the streaming giant a third-quarter shortfall. Baird Will Power analyst, meanwhile, said that while Squid Game is any indicator, content is still king. Big figure: $ 900 million. That’s what the Netflix Squid Game series is expected to be worth, having cost just $ 21.4 million to produce, according to a Bloomberg report. Tangent CEO Reed Hastings, who revolutionized the entertainment world after co-founding Netflix in 1995, is worth $ 6 billion, according to Forbes estimates. His net worth has nearly doubled over the past two years, as Netflix’s continued growth and an increase in enrollments during the pandemic cemented the company’s advantage in the streaming wars. Key context After a slow start to growth in subscriber numbers in 2021, stocks also only rose 1% in the first half of the year, with expectations for third quarter earnings still going to be high. The stock has traded well in recent months, however, rising some 20% so far in the third quarter. While some pundits anticipated a recovery in the second half of the year thanks to the return of popular shows and new original content like Squid Game, it happened faster than expected, as evidenced by the recent uptrend in stocks, said JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth in a recent note. Further reading: Disney Stock slips more than 3% as analysts warn of slowing subscribers (Forbes)

