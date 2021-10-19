Oregon unemployment rate improves despite weak employment figures





After months of stable job creation and a falling unemployment rate, the state saw hiring decline last month. Oregon’s unemployment rate fell further to 4.7% in September, from a revised 5% in August. But the state also lost jobs for the first time since December 2020. Non-agricultural wage employment in the state lost 200 jobs last month, reported the Oregon Department of Employment. That’s after adding an average of 10,200 jobs per month since January. We have certainly seen a slowdown, said agency economist Gail Krumenauer. It really shows in September how different sectors of the Oregon economy are doing. Oregon’s unemployment rate improved last month, but the state lost jobs. Job losses were greatest in the public sector, especially in public education. School districts struggled to recruit staff during the delta surge. Elizabeth Miller / OPB In early September, hospitals in Oregon were at a breaking point, overwhelmed by an influx of unvaccinated patients with COVID-19. But even during the delta’s surge, several sectors created more than 1,000 jobs each: transportation, warehousing and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality, which have gained 2,200 jobs. The loss of jobs in public education has been the big setback. Oregon lost 3,800 government jobs last month almost entirely in local government. Public education is an important part of it. Krumenauer said school districts and public colleges generally increase their hiring as fall begins. They add bus drivers. They add people who do building cleaning services. And the people who work in the cafeteria. And the teachers, she said. This hiring took place this year, but not as much as usual. Districts in the region are struggling with staff shortages and struggling to hire everyone from drivers to substitute teachers. Failure to meet seasonal staffing levels results in job losses in employment statistics. Since they haven’t hit that typical hiring level, that’s seen as a loss for the month, Krumenauer said. Several factors, including some techniques, could explain why states’ unemployment rates have improved when the number of jobs has not. The household survey, which is used to calculate the monthly unemployment rate, captures information different from that of the payroll figures reported by Oregon employers which are used to record earnings and losses in the workplace. jobs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2021/10/19/oregon-unemployment-rate-improves-despite-weak-job-numbers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos