WSBT news in South Bend hit by cyberattack on parent company Sinclair

A ransomware attack at Sinclair BroadcastingGroup caused disruption to WSBT-TV in Mishawaka and other company-owned TV stations.

In an exit, the Maryland-based company said it found on Sunday that some servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, and that some office and operational networks were disrupted.

Outside phone lines were cut on WSBT-TV on Tuesday, and one person said the issues were affecting the software needed to produce content for television.

Broadcasts in the South Bend area on Sunday and Monday were affected by the malware attack. On the noon Tuesday newscast on WSBT, the anchors were still operating without teleprompers or video graphics, relying at one point on a hand-drawn image for the weather forecast.

Sinclair also said the data was also pulled from the company’s network and its job was to determine what information was in the data.

WSBT-TV News director John Haferkamp forwarded interview requests to the station’s general manager Brian Dodge. Dodge hadn’t called Tuesday afternoon. But at the top of her noon diary, presenter Bob Montgomery said the station’s production capabilities were limited by the cyberattack, but that she remained committed to reporting the news.

On its Facebook page, WSBT posted the following:

Thank you and rest assured that we are working to get our local news and other regular shows back on the air as soon as possible. Sinclair Broadcast Group recently identified a cybersecurity incident involving our network. As a result of the incident, some business operations were disrupted. We are working to restore operations quickly and safely. We thank you for your patience and regret the inconvenience caused.

The Associated Press reported that WNWO in Toledo appeared to be off the air Monday afternoon and posted on Facebook that its operations were limited. Stations in Washington, Nashville, and other cities have also reported experiencing serious technical issues due to a cyber attack.

Ransomware involves hackers blocking computer systems or encrypting data until ransoms are paid for publishing the systems or information.

The Biden administration has said it aims to disrupt and prosecute criminal networks like the one that attacked a major U.S. pipeline company in May. The attack on Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in gas shortages along the east coast, was attributed to a Russian-based cybercriminal gang.

ScottShackelford, cybersecurity expert and associate professor of business law and ethics at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, said ransomware attacks continue to grow at an exponential rate, have jumped 45% since December.

There is some easy money to be made, Shackleford said. As long as businesses, hospitals and other institutions continue to pay, these attacks will continue.

Such attacks often start with an employee opening an email, but Shackleford said the new click-less attacks can infect a phone with unopened text or an email system with an unopened message.

Just receiving it can infect a system, he said.

Shackleford said the United States has become more aggressive in its efforts to stop and even launch counterattacks against potential hackers, but even those efforts will fail unless most countries agree to tackle the problem. .

Crane Hassold, director of threat intelligence at Abnormal Security, told the AP that the hackers behind the ransomware attack on Sinclair could have entered the company’s system some time ago. .

With so many ransomware attacks these days, the initial access that precipitated the attack usually occurs weeks, if not months, in advance, he said.

Several media have been affected by ransomware attacks in recent years. Cox Media Group, a major media conglomerate, recently said it was the target of a ransomware attack earlier this year. And a ransomware attack briefly interrupted the weather channel in 2019.

In early September, South Bend-based WNDU’s Facebook page was hacked when a pornographic image was posted on the site. The station was forced to temporarily remove the page until the image could be removed.