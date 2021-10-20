China Evergrande suspends the sale of its stake

The company logo can be seen at the headquarters of the China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China on September 26, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song

Sale agreement for 51% of real estate services unit suspended – sources

Evergrande paid the onshore bond coupon due Mar – sources

Sunac made offshore coupon payment of $ 27.14 million -source

SHANGHAI / LONDON, Oct. 19 (Reuters) – China’s real estate industry saw another drama on Tuesday as Evergrande (3333.HK) shelved plans to sell a controlling stake in its real estate services unit, Sinic officially said. declared default and Kaisa was crushed by another cut credit score.

Sources told Reuters that Evergrande, on the brink of collapse with more than $ 300 billion in debt, was forced to block its proposed sale of $ 2.6 billion and 51% of its stake (6666 .HK) to its smaller rival Hopson Development (0754.HK) after failing to secure the blessing of the Guangdong provincial government which is overseeing the restructuring of Evergrande.

When contacted, a representative for Hopson asked Reuters to wait for an announcement. Evergrande and the Guangdong provincial government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Evergrande is working to raise funds to pay off its many lenders and suppliers, as it is expected to be on the verge of defaulting on one of the international bonds.

Hengda Real Estate Group Co, Evergrande’s flagship unit, however transferred funds to pay off a 121.8 million yuan ($ 19 million) “onshore” bond coupon, sources familiar with the matter said. case.

One said that Evergrande, China’s No.2 developer, needs to prioritize its limited funds towards the domestic market where the stakes are much higher for the country’s financial system.

While it was not immediately clear why the Guangdong provincial government did not approve the Evergrande Property Services transaction, some of Evergrande’s international creditors had also opposed the deal, the person added.

Another source said announcement of the deal would be delayed, pending regulatory approval from China. The deal has already obtained special approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, he added.

Reuters reported last week that Chinese state-owned Yuexiu Property (0123.HK) had pulled out of a proposed $ 1.7 billion deal to buy Evergrande’s Hong Kong headquarters in because of concerns over the developer’s dire financial situation.

A source said the company also received advice from the southern city of Guangzhou municipal government to suspend the purchase at the end of August. Read more

THE MARKETS HAVE DONE

The liquidity crisis in Evergrande has shaken the world markets. High yield bonds issued by Chinese real estate developers have been particularly hard hit, although there are signs that markets are starting to differentiate.

An Evergrande bond due March 23, 2022 will be officially in default if the company does not repay after a 30-day grace period for a missed coupon payment that was due on September 23.

But the broader offshore bond market reacted positively after securing comments from the Chinese central bank and coupon payments by two other big developers.

A Chinese high yield debt index (.MERACYC), dominated by developer issuers, saw spreads tighten from last week’s record highs to around 1,484 points on Tuesday.

Sunac China (1918.HK), which has a payment of $ 27.14 million due Tuesday, paid its bondholders, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The source was not allowed to speak to the media and declined to be identified. A representative for Sunac also declined to comment.

Kaisa Group (1638.HK), which was the first Chinese company to default in 2015, said on Monday it paid a coupon due on October 16 and planned to transfer funds for a coupon from one worth $ 35.85 million due Thursday, October 22. Read more

Its bonds collapsed to 13 cents on the dollar, or nearly 25%, on Tuesday after Moody’s downgraded the company’s credit rating and immediately warned it could be downgraded again amid fears failure.

In recent days, the People’s Bank of China has said that the ripple effects of Evergrande’s debt problems on the banking system are controllable and that the Chinese economy is “doing well.”

Bonds from other Chinese developers gained on Tuesday, including 2022 Modern Land bonds which rebounded more than 8% to 40.250 cents on the dollar, Greenland bonds which jumped 6 to 7 cents and 2024 Central China bonds. Real Estate which climbed 5% to 44.843 cents.

Small developer Sinic Holdings (2103.HK) became the latest to see its rating “selectively defaulted” by S&P after defaulting on $ 246 million in bonds, after warning it would likely do so this week. last.

Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong, Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Shanghai Press Room and Beijing Press Room; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kirsten Donovan and Bernadette Baum

