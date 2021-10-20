Business
China Evergrande suspends the sale of its stake
- Sale agreement for 51% of real estate services unit suspended – sources
- Evergrande paid the onshore bond coupon due Mar – sources
- Sunac made offshore coupon payment of $ 27.14 million -source
SHANGHAI / LONDON, Oct. 19 (Reuters) – China’s real estate industry saw another drama on Tuesday as Evergrande (3333.HK) shelved plans to sell a controlling stake in its real estate services unit, Sinic officially said. declared default and Kaisa was crushed by another cut credit score.
Sources told Reuters that Evergrande, on the brink of collapse with more than $ 300 billion in debt, was forced to block its proposed sale of $ 2.6 billion and 51% of its stake (6666 .HK) to its smaller rival Hopson Development (0754.HK) after failing to secure the blessing of the Guangdong provincial government which is overseeing the restructuring of Evergrande.
When contacted, a representative for Hopson asked Reuters to wait for an announcement. Evergrande and the Guangdong provincial government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Evergrande is working to raise funds to pay off its many lenders and suppliers, as it is expected to be on the verge of defaulting on one of the international bonds.
Hengda Real Estate Group Co, Evergrande’s flagship unit, however transferred funds to pay off a 121.8 million yuan ($ 19 million) “onshore” bond coupon, sources familiar with the matter said. case.
One said that Evergrande, China’s No.2 developer, needs to prioritize its limited funds towards the domestic market where the stakes are much higher for the country’s financial system.
While it was not immediately clear why the Guangdong provincial government did not approve the Evergrande Property Services transaction, some of Evergrande’s international creditors had also opposed the deal, the person added.
Another source said announcement of the deal would be delayed, pending regulatory approval from China. The deal has already obtained special approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, he added.
Reuters reported last week that Chinese state-owned Yuexiu Property (0123.HK) had pulled out of a proposed $ 1.7 billion deal to buy Evergrande’s Hong Kong headquarters in because of concerns over the developer’s dire financial situation.
A source said the company also received advice from the southern city of Guangzhou municipal government to suspend the purchase at the end of August. Read more
THE MARKETS HAVE DONE
The liquidity crisis in Evergrande has shaken the world markets. High yield bonds issued by Chinese real estate developers have been particularly hard hit, although there are signs that markets are starting to differentiate.
An Evergrande bond due March 23, 2022 will be officially in default if the company does not repay after a 30-day grace period for a missed coupon payment that was due on September 23.
But the broader offshore bond market reacted positively after securing comments from the Chinese central bank and coupon payments by two other big developers.
A Chinese high yield debt index (.MERACYC), dominated by developer issuers, saw spreads tighten from last week’s record highs to around 1,484 points on Tuesday.
Sunac China (1918.HK), which has a payment of $ 27.14 million due Tuesday, paid its bondholders, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The source was not allowed to speak to the media and declined to be identified. A representative for Sunac also declined to comment.
Kaisa Group (1638.HK), which was the first Chinese company to default in 2015, said on Monday it paid a coupon due on October 16 and planned to transfer funds for a coupon from one worth $ 35.85 million due Thursday, October 22. Read more
Its bonds collapsed to 13 cents on the dollar, or nearly 25%, on Tuesday after Moody’s downgraded the company’s credit rating and immediately warned it could be downgraded again amid fears failure.
In recent days, the People’s Bank of China has said that the ripple effects of Evergrande’s debt problems on the banking system are controllable and that the Chinese economy is “doing well.”
Bonds from other Chinese developers gained on Tuesday, including 2022 Modern Land bonds which rebounded more than 8% to 40.250 cents on the dollar, Greenland bonds which jumped 6 to 7 cents and 2024 Central China bonds. Real Estate which climbed 5% to 44.843 cents.
Small developer Sinic Holdings (2103.HK) became the latest to see its rating “selectively defaulted” by S&P after defaulting on $ 246 million in bonds, after warning it would likely do so this week. last.
Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong, Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Shanghai Press Room and Beijing Press Room; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kirsten Donovan and Bernadette Baum
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinese-property-bonds-firm-after-kaisa-sunac-make-coupon-payments-2021-10-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]