P & G’s Marketing Cost Cut To Fuel More Spending, New CEO Says





Procter & Gamble Co. continued its trend of exceeding Wall Street expectations last quarter by cutting marketing costs. But instead of pocketing the savings, the packaged goods giant plans to reinvest the money in advertising, just in a more efficient way, executives said on an earnings call today. Despite profit pressure from rising supply chain costs, new CEO Jon Moeller seems to believe the world’s biggest marketing spender can keep up with this pace. Speaking on the call, Moeller said the cost savings resulting from advanced analytics and transferring money to digital media actually made increased marketing spend more likely, not less so. ‘to come up. Moeller made the statement after an analyst asked if P&G could maintain its now well-established practice of cutting marketing costs and then reinvesting the savings in marketing. “We will continue to improve efficiency,” said Andre Schulten, CFO of P&G, who took over from Moeller as CFO last year. “As we integrate more media spend into our optimized targeting tools, as we increase the percentage of digital media globally, as we continue to optimize our own algorithms to target messages to consumers, there are still significant opportunities. “ Schulten then predicted “a combination of reinvesting in marketing programs and shifting those productivity effects into” the income statement to offset cost pressures. “It will vary from quarter to quarter depending on the situation,” he said. This would appear to open the door for P&G to exploit future marketing cost savings to manage the pressure on margins. But Moeller, who succeeds David Taylor as CEO next month, then stepped in to advocate for putting more money back into marketing. “It might sound like an odd dynamic,” Moeller said, “but the more effective we can make our marketing spend – and as Andre pointed out earlier, there are a lot of opportunities you can do – the more attractive it becomes to make those investments, so in a way maybe a little odd, efficiency breeds efficiency, efficiency breeds expense, and all of that drives the market.

