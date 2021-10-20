China coal prices plunge from record low as government considers intervention





A truck transports coal to a coal-fired power station in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, September 29, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang

Zhengzhou Thermal Coal Futures Hit Down 8% Limit in Night Trade

NDRC says law allows government to intervene when prices rise sharply

State planner targets at least 12 million tonnes per day of coal production BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Reuters) – Chinese coal futures fell 8% to their bearish limit in overnight trading on Tuesday as the state planner said he looked for ways to intervene and bring record fuel prices back to a “reasonable range” “. The most traded thermal coal contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January, fell to 1,755.40 yuan ($ 275) per tonne, after hitting an all-time high of 1,982 yuan in the day trading Tuesday amid a growing power crisis and onset of cold weather. A shortage of coal, China’s main fuel for power generation, has led to rationing of electricity for industry in many parts of China and weighed on economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Read more The 8% drop in coal futures was the biggest drop since August, although prices are still up around 260% year-to-date. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the prices of coke and coking coal steel raw materials fell about 9%. The sale came after the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said government intervention on coal prices was discussed at a meeting of major coal producers, the association of industry and the Chinese Electricity Council. “The current price increase has deviated completely from the fundamentals of supply and demand,” the NDRC said. “The heating season is approaching and the price is still showing a new irrational upward trend.” Chinese law allows the State Council, the Chinese cabinet and regional governments to limit profit rates and set price limits when the prices of important goods or services rise sharply, the NDRC said. ” committing to repress any irregularity and to maintain market order. Coal shortages in China are due to a combination of factors, including increased post-pandemic demand, low stocks and supplies affected by extreme weather and transportation disruptions. In a separate statement, the NDRC said it would ensure coal mines are operating at full capacity and aim to achieve at least 12 million tonnes per day of production. It placed the production rate at a 2021 high of over 11.6 million tonnes as of October 18, up more than 1.2 million tonnes from the end of September after an all-out effort to increase supply. which included approvals for new coal mines. In a third statement, the NDRC said the Zhengzhou Stock Exchange should pay close attention to fluctuations in the price of coal and said it will strengthen price surveillance, while cracking down on speculation – which Chinese authorities have to say. repeatedly criticized the high prices of raw materials this year. The Zhengzhou Stock Exchange said that from Wednesday’s night session, it will increase the trading limit on thermal coal contracts to 10% and place limits on some members’ trading positions. ($ 1 = 6.3830 yuan Chinese renminbi) Beijing press room report; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Alison Williams, Jonathan Oatis and Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

