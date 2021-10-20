Biden’s Stimulus Package Fuels Short-Term Inflation, Says SF Fed Journal





The package enacted in March included stimulus checks, improved unemployment benefits, small business loans, aid to state and local governments, and airline relief designed to accelerate economic recovery after Covid-19 shutdowns.

The SF Fed paper finds that the US bailout has helped tighten the labor market and is expected to raise the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator by 0.3 percentage point this year and 0.2 percentage point in 2022. Its impact will be “negligible” in 2023, the researchers found.

“The estimated impact of ARP on inflation is significant, but it is still a long way from the severe overheating of the 1960s,” the newspaper concludes.

Employment metric hits record To assess the impact of bills on inflation, economists looked at a measure of the labor market known as the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio. The idea is that inflation is likely to be high when this ratio increases, as companies will be forced to raise wages to attract workers and then raise prices to offset those higher labor costs. The vacancy rate, defined as the number of job openings relative to the size of the labor force, is at an all time high today, exceeding levels of the late 1960s, driven in part by a wave worker resignations. A record 4.3 million Americans left their jobs in August. The job vacancy-to-unemployment ratio peaked in the 1960s, when there were 1.5 job vacancies per unemployed person, and hit a low during the Great Recession that began in late 2007, when there were only 0.15 vacant positions per unemployed person. In August, that ratio reached 1.25, more than double the historical average of 0.6%, according to the newspaper. Economists estimate that the US bailout will have raised the vacancy / unemployment ratio by 0.6 units in 2021 and nearly 0.5 by the end of 2022. “This effect is significant, given that the labor market tightening is currently around 1.25 units,” the newspaper said. How long will inflation stay hot? However, SF Fed economists did not measure what would have happened to the recovery and inflation if Congress had not passed the stimulus package in early 2021. At the time, there was great concerns about vaccine deployment and the risk of Covid. -19 variants. It’s also important to note that unlike the emergency measures of the US bailout, Congress today is debating multi-year investments in physical infrastructure, clean energy, child care, and welfare programs. . Moody’s Analytics said the longer-term nature of the package under study, as well as efforts to revive the active population, should limit its impact on inflation. The good news is that SF Fed researchers believe the impact of the stimulus package on inflation and the job market is likely only temporary, peaking this year and diminishing thereafter. Such an outcome depends on two factors: the temporary nature of the increase in budget spending and the “stability of longer-term inflation expectations”. “We assume that long-term inflation expectations remain strongly anchored, as they have been for the past 20 years,” SF Fed economists wrote. The risk, however, is that high inflation readings today will cause consumers and businesses to expect higher inflation in the future, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.

