Bitcoin fund arrives at the New York Stock Exchange





Cryptocurrencies hit a milestone on Tuesday: an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, linked to bitcoin is now on the New York Stock Exchange. It is not an actual bitcoin, but an ensuing financial asset that can be bought and sold by investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission quietly let it go, which is a first. The teleprinter is BITO you can search for it on the New York Stock Exchange and buy it like you could with Tesla or Apple or any other stock. But if you bought it, “you wouldn’t actually own bitcoin.” You would only be speculating on the price of bitcoin, ”said Jacques Angel, professor of finance at Georgetown. The bitcoin ETF is based on bitcoin futures contracts, which are a type of contract. In short, you are buying a financial product whose value is based on another financial product whose value is based on bitcoin. The point is, you can invest in bitcoin without buying bitcoin. This is a big step in the spread of cryptocurrency, said Simeon Hyman with ProShares, the company that created the bitcoin ETF. “The more participants there are in various segments of this market, the more liquidity and transparency will be part of the process as it matures and evolves,” he said. Hyman said he was also under government supervision. “The futures market is a regulated price,” he said. This can generate a lot of interest from investors. Taxes are a little easier if you invest this way, and there is no worry about your bitcoin wallet being hacked, according to Amy Wall, who represents taxpayers before the IRS. “But it’s the fact that it’s now an ETF that’s going to make people think it’s safer. That’s, I guess, the concern I have about it, ”Wall said. A fund could attract more investment from retirement and pension accounts, but, she said, it still bets on bitcoin. “It’s no less volatile. It’s just as volatile as ever, it’s as high and low as ever. People are still making and losing fortunes on a daily basis, ”she said. “It’s no different just because it’s an ETF.” So, she said, don’t bet more than you are prepared to lose. This afternoon, BITO had sold more than 20 million shares.

